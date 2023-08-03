The AgQuip field days, sponsored by Aon, are celebrating 50 years in 2023 and will be staged over three days from August 22 to 24.
Last year's event drew in more than 90,000 visitors from across Australia.
The 2023 event also saw more than $100 million change hands, showing the strong confidence in agriculture.
Aon AgQuip is Australia's largest primary industry field days and is held in Gunnedah, NSW.
AgQuip is located on its own dedicated site, just eight kilometres west of Gunnedah, in the heart of the Liverpool Plains, one of Australia's richest agricultural regions.
The field days have been a symbol of modern-day Australian agriculture since its beginnings in 1973, changing the way the agricultural industry conducted business.
This year's event is expected to showcase more than 3000 companies and attract tens of thousands of visitors from across the nation and overseas.
ACM Rural Events general manager Kate Nugent says Aon AgQuip field days is a great success story.
"It has enjoyed a long and rich history since its early beginning in 1973 and is recognised as a gigantic agri-marketing and sales promotion," she said.
The organising team continues to lead the way, placing a great deal of emphasis on market-place results.
"As AgQuip takes shape as the annual meeting place of rural Australia, we are thrilled to once again focus on the future of Australian agriculture showcasing the latest innovations in farming equipment and ideas," Ms Nugent said.
"Australia's premier agricultural event will feature the most extensive range of state-of-the-art agricultural machinery and implements, information and technology available for today's agricultural producers."
The nation's major agribusinesses, plus many regional and local manufacturers and suppliers are regular exhibitors - with ten exhibitors who have been with the event since its inception in 1973.
The Aon AgQuip field days has attracted interest from Asian, European, North and South America and South Pacific agricultural companies wishing to exhibit or be represented at this year's event.
Aon AgQuip is recognised as one of the biggest industry field days in the world and has been a significant force in field days for the past 50 years.
Anyone planning on attending Aon AgQuip can secure a 33 per cent discount by purchasing their tickets online. As well as saving on the ticket price, online pre-purchase secures visitors a ticket in the draw to win an AEG tool kit valued at $5000.
