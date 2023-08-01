The Australian Taxation Office has responded to farm sector pressure, recognising certain income from eligible carbon abatement projects as primary production earnings.
The breakthrough means many farmers who have recently started carbon sequestration schemes to generate carbon credits should be able to claim income tax averaging and concessional tax refunds next financial year.
Farmers have been frustrated carbon farming initiatives were previously categorised as generating off-farm income.
That meant rapidly emerging carbon-related income opportunities risked blowing out farmers' non-farm earnings, subsequently undermining their eligibility for primary industry tax averaging concessions or the benefits of farm management deposits.
The ATO has now promoted the changes as giving eligible producers the chance to diversify their farm income by generating and selling Australian Carbon Credit Units.
However, the National Farmers Federation has remained annoyed, saying, while the tax office had acknowledged a problem and tried to deliver a remedy, "only half the problem has been fixed".
Farm businesses operating under company structures, which include many family farming enterprises, remained excluded from the improved tax rules.
Biodiversity and natural capital initiatives developed on farm landscapes, with similar goals to carbon farming schemes and backed by a growing cohort of nature-focused investors, would also still be considered off-farm revenue earners.
"In our view, the ATO has only half-fixed the problem, and in doing so created two classes of farmers for taxation purposes," said NFF's natural resource management general manager, Warwick Ragg.
He noted, many of today's most active carbon farming players were company-structured mixed farming and grazing enterprises, and "certainly not all big like AACo".
The ATO confirmed the new rules applied to individual farm business operators, farming partnerships and individuals who received earnings distributions from a family trust which operated a farming enterprise.
The rules applied to eligible income generated from the sale of ACCUs held since July 1 last year, or from income paid to farmers by carbon service providers carrying out carbon abatement projects for producers.
Ownership of an ACCU would be considered as applying from the date it was registered in a farmer's name.
Eligible farmers would avoid being assessed annually for tax on any rise in value of carbon credits held held since July 2022, but proceeds from the sale of eligible ACCUs would be treated as primary production income.
Those producers would also be able to make related deductions for expenses incurred in becoming the owner, holding, or disposing, of eligible ACCUs.
Eligible producers would also be allowed concessional tax treatment for earnings from ACCUs which related to their primary production business, such as income tax averaging rules.
The tax rules, however, are different for businesses not allowed concessional treatment.
While still allowing those farmers to deduct certain costs associated with becoming an ACCU owner in the year they began holding carbon credit offsets, the ATO would consider the value of ACCUs held at the end of an income year as assessable income if the credits were worth more than the start of the financial year.
Those businesses should be able to claim a tax deduction if the ACCUs they owned at the end of an income year were worth less than 12 months earlier.
Any proceeds received from the disposal of ACCUs would also be assessable income, although they would no longer be considered primary production income.
The ATO, however, would permit farmers to deduct costs incurred in selling an ACCU in the same year it was sold.
Farmers entering into arrangements with carbon service providers to undertake eligible offset projects on their farmland would be treated as earning primary production income from the business deal and any income considered primary production earnings.
Costs incurred as part of a producer's arrangement with a service provider could also be eligible for a primary production deduction, so long as it was not a rental or lease agreement.
NFF's Mr Ragg said it was pleasing for the farm sector to have achieved progress with the new tax arrangements, although the industry had hoped for a more practical and simple solution.
"We will continue to press the issue with the government to get more change as quickly as we can."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
