How new ATO rules cut carbon credit taxes for some farmers

By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:09am, first published 6:00am
Farmers are frustrated carbon farming initiatives have been categorised as generating off-farm income .Image by Shutterstock
The Australian Taxation Office has responded to farm sector pressure, recognising certain income from eligible carbon abatement projects as primary production earnings.

