The ongoing uncertainty surrounding volumes of grain exports out of the Black Sea will continue to be the major driver of pricing in the lead-up to the Australian harvest.
An expert panel at last week's Australian Grains Industry Conference said the recent decision by Russia to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was allowing good flows of Ukrainian grain onto world markets, showed how fragile trade out of the region was.
There were sharp gains in both wheat futures and the physical wheat market through July on the back of the news although prices have come back slightly this week due to the flow-on effects of a corn market in decline.
"We've seen the market get more comfortable with supply but then Putin has shown he can be a game-changer," said Cargill Australia trading manager Sam Napier.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand said his nation wanted the deal back up and running.
"Ukraine ideally would like to see Black Sea deal done again," he said.
Mr Myronshnychenko said if a deal was to be revived Turkey was likely to play a key role.
"Turkey can help negotiate, Russia gets along with Turkey and Turkey with Ukraine."
Locally, Mr Napier, together with Mauri Australia risk management manager Erin Burns and industry analyst Lloyd George, said there appeared to be a move towards a more traditional season after a series of bin bursting years.
Ms Burns, who works for one of Australia's major flour millers said this could have some positive impacts for those requiring milling quality wheat.
"We're definitely hoping to see more milling quality wheat around, it was a bit of a miracle we got as much as we did last year given how wet it was," she said.
On the export front Mr Napier said a return to more normal distribution between the different segregations of wheat could see a more traditional focus on higher quality markets.
He said he imagined spreads between high and low protein lines would come in closer as more high protein wheat became available at harvest.
Mr George said aside from the Black Sea situation he saw domestic conditions in north-eastern Australia providing a key lead for local grain prices.
"There is some concern about drought developing in the north and we have to see how end users in that area react, they may look to lock in supplies early, which could provide support for the market," he said.
However he said the situation could work the other way.
"Given livestock prices are nowhere near as high as they were last time drought hit the region they may sell their livestock earlier, which would have a negative effect on prices."
He said overall he expected relatively strong supplies of local grain.
"Apart from if you judge it by last year's standards it is a reasonable looking crop, especially in the south-east."
Mr George said it may be a difficult year to keep tabs on Australian supply and demand.
"Growers with stocks may not sell, they may look at value-adding with lot-feeding cheap cattle, with cattle prices down 45pc off highs, which means it is difficult to keep tabs on just where supplies sit."
Export-wise Mr Napier said talk of sending Australian wheat to non-traditional markets such as eastern Africa would be contingent on Russian not being able to supply them.
"Australia would price at about $305 a tonne into east Africa and Russia at $240/t, so if the Russians can supply them we can forget about that region, I would say the focus would be on our core markets in China and south-east Asia."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
