With a stunning annual rainfall of more than 1700mm, a former dairy farm in the Otway Ranges has sold for almost $6000 per acre.
Located in one of the wettest parts of Victoria, the Beech Forest farm was pitched to the lifestyle market after the dairy shut the gates for the last time.
The dairy now has a shower and toilet and agents were advising potential buyers they could consider living in it.
Taking in 64 hectares (158 acres) the picturesque farm has sold for $930,000, or $5886 per acre.
It had been suggested the property would sell for slightly less, at $900,000.
It is located 34km north-west of Apollo Bay, 48km south of Colac and 200km southwest of Melbourne.
Rainfall this year is pretty much tracking on average with 600mm so far.
Records show rain has been recorded in this part of the world about every second day so far this year.
Cleared country in the Otways is a rarity with the farm sitting about 450 metres above sea level.
Agents for Richardson Real Estate said the farm offered an idyllic setting for those seeking a slice of natural paradise.
The property has no home but a large shed and that old dairy which has been "revamped".
It is located in a farming zone, so an application would need to be made to the local council to consider building a home on the block.
Half of the shed has a concrete floor and three-phase power.
"Imagine waking up to the serene surroundings, with the rolling hills of home stretching out before you," agents suggested.
"Embrace the opportunity to create your own piece of paradise in this breathtaking natural haven."
For more information on the sale contact Jake Theodore from Richardson Real Estate on 0417 507692.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
