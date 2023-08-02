One Australian climate expert says the much feared El Nino could yet "fizzle out".
Most experts have supported the Bureau of Meteorology's caution in declaring an El Nino despite an early call from other global weather agencies.
Record sea temperatures and a lack of atmospheric response are impeding an official El Nino declaration, the bureau repeated yesterday (August 2).
BOM experts said an El Nino development would be likely within the coming weeks, with El Nino advice remained "on alert".
A host of climate academics have supported BOM's conservative approach.
Australian National University climatologist Professor Janette Lindesay said it was still possible "the apparently developing 2023 El Nino event may fizzle out".
"Each national weather service has its own criteria for declaring El Nino (or La Nina) events, based on key factors physically associated with the impacts of these events on weather there - particularly rainfall, she said.
The bureau typically relies on four inter-related indicators, three of which have met El Nino thresholds.
"But the Southern Oscillation Index, although it has been negative in several individual recent months, has not been consistently negative to the extent required to indicate an El Nino," Prof Lindesay said.
She said similar inconclusive behaviour of the SOI occurred in the 1930s, early and late 1940s, 1978-1981 and 1984-1986 (among others), when no El Nino event developed."
Prof Lindesay said it remains "highly likely" that spring and summer temperatures will be above average across eastern and south-eastern Australia.
"The scales are weighted towards a drier spring/summer than has been our recent experience."
In its recent rain update, the bureau said nationally-averaged July total rainfall for Australia was close to average.
July rain was above average for much of the northern half of Australia but below average for the southern two thirds of Western Australia, most of South Australia, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and eastern Tasmania.
Associate Professor Andréa Taschetto from the University of New Wales' Climate Change Research Centre said the tropical Pacific has been warming in the past couple of months with an emerging El Nino signature, but the atmosphere has been slower to respond to the ocean warming.
"The atmospheric pressure difference between the central and west Pacific is one of the key metrics used to monitor the coupled response between the atmosphere and ocean during El Nino events," Dr Taschetto said.
"In the past few weeks, this metric has shifted back and forth.
"The bureau not declaring an El Nino today means that we are still waiting for the atmosphere to respond to the ocean warming."
The University of Melbourne 's Professor Ian Simmonds said the bureau continues to be cautious while some of the other international weather services have made more definitive judgements.
"The bureau's caution is appropriate," he said.
Prof Simmonds said while El Nino and La Nina events are associated with the nature of atmosphere-ocean interactions in the Tropics, there is mounting evidence that precursors to these events can be found in the middle and high latitudes of the Southern Hemisphere.
"Research being undertaken at many institutions, including our group at The University of Melbourne, shows that the level of frontal and cyclone activity in the mid-latitudes lead changes in the tropical circulations," he said.
"At present many of the tropical conditions point to a coming El Nino, this is far less clear for the harbingers that we use in the broad southern regions outside the Tropics.
"So not all the planets are aligned' at this stage, and the bureau's restraint would seem to be the best advice at this time."
Dr Milton Speer, a visiting fellow from the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences at The University of Technology in Sydney said an El Nino it is "very likely" to be called in the coming weeks when the atmosphere and ocean become fully coupled.
"Ocean thresholds have already been reached but the atmosphere is responding only slowly," Dr Speer said.
"Sea-surface temperatures off the northwest coast of Australia have decreased to mostly neutral but they are still anomalously high in the tropics northeast of the continent.
"A sign of increased coupling to the atmosphere around will be if they decrease to anonymously below average in both areas around tropical Australia."
Flinders University's Professor Roberta Crouch said the declaration of an El Nino is not a matter of "if" but rather "when" for Australia each year.
She pointed to an El Nino's influence on Australian droughts and the impact they can cause "to the long term erosion of social cohesion in our communities and mental and physical health crises - in addition to economic ruin."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
