Leading climate academics have supported delay on El Nino declaration

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
August 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Leading climate academics have supported the Bureau of Meteorology's decision to remain cautious on calling an El Nino.
One Australian climate expert says the much feared El Nino could yet "fizzle out".

