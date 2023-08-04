Agribusiness buzz in brief

Gold Coast-based indoor farming business, Stacked Farm, has had a $40 million funding injection from investors, led by the family which owned PFD Food Services before selling to Woolworths.
Stacked uses robotic technology to seed, grow and pack leafy vegetables and herbs in shelves under lights in a newly built 4000 square metre building at Arundel.
It recently moved from its original Burliegh Heads site and has another 7000 square metre vertical indoor farm planned for Melbourne, funded by the recent capital raising.
Tayside Investments, the Smith family's investment office, which sold PFD for about $500m in 2020, has become one of Stack's biggest investors and is also represented on its board by former PFD managing director, Kerry Smith.
Stacked Farm, which claims to use significantly less water than conventional horticultural farms and no pesticides or crop chemicals, has developed its own seeding and harvesting systems so crops are not handled by humans at all.
The protected indoor environment also means production is not vulnerable to weather extremes or natural disaster risks which can disrupt conventional farm production.
Rabobank has opened applications for career opportunities with the agribusiness finance giant, launching its 2024 graduate program.
University graduates with a passion for and interest in agriculture are being offered the opportunity to begin their careers with Rabo from February as part of an 18-month graduate program.
Rabobank claims to be the world's leading specialist food and agribusiness banker and is a big provider of business and corporate banking services to Australian farmers, food processors and other related service industries.
Rabobank chief human resources officer, Belinda Webber, said the program, launched this year, offered exciting opportunities for graduates to embark on meaningful career paths with a global agricultural leader.
Recruits gained skills, knowledge and experience in categories such as rural banking, risk management, technology, operations and business transformation in rural and metropolitan locations.
In four months Australia's newly amalgamated and biggest customer-owned bank has exceeded key performance targets on its agenda to create a national alternative to the big corporate banking institutions.
The combined Heritage and People's Choice group's net lending growth at $535m was 122 per cent ahead of target and net deposit growth of $436m was 64.7pc
Its combined residential mortgage book has grown to $18.4 billion since the Queensland-based Heritage Bank and South Australia's Peoples Choice Credit Union joined forces.
It also surpassed goals for net member growth, up 10,844 to 720,000, or 48pc ahead of target.
"Member growth means we're offering a compelling choice for their banking, and we're confident that will only accelerate as we put in place more improvements we have planned," said Toowoomba-based chief executive officer, Peter Lock.
The combined entity, which is keeping its two trading brands for the time being, has 1900 staff, $23 billion in assets, and 95 branches in SA, Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the Northern Territory.
A new brand name will emerge next year.
Elders managing director, Mark Allison, will be the guest speaker sharing insights from a 40-year career journey in agribusiness at this year's AgQuip field days' Agribuzz on August 23.
Jointly hosted by Manildra Group and the Farm Writers' Association of NSW, the bush Agribuzz event enables field days exhibitors and visitors to catch up socially in a professional networking and development setting, exchanging business intelligence and ideas over drinks and canapes.
The speaker presentation and chance to mingle with their peers also provides those establishing their careers a chance to talk to agribusiness leaders.
Mr Allison, originally from Far North Queensland, and a keen advocate of agriculture and regional Australia, has had a varied career, including executive leadership roles at GrainGrowers, Wesfarmers and Incitec.
His role at Elders has overseen the farm services company's growth from a market capitalisation of $50 million in 2014 to a peak of $2.2 billion, including its first shareholder distribution in nearly a decade in 2017.
Applications for the fifth round of the Wine Tourism and Cellar Door Grants program are invited from wine and cider producers.
The $10 million program provides funding of up to $100,000 to wineries and cellar door operators who grow and promote agri-tourism, largely in regional Australia.
Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries food policy assistant secretary, Paul Denny, said Australia's 2156 wineries and 6000 grape growers across 65 wine regions continued to demonstrate locally grown success.
"While it has been a tough few years for some in the Australia's wine industry, our winemakers and cellar door operators are highly resilient.
"Providing support to our wine industry will continue to help the local economy and agriculture."
For details visit: https://www.wineaustralia.com/wine-tourism-and-cellar-door-grants.
Horticultural sector food safety and quality management body, Freshcare, is seeking people interested in forming a national horticulture and wine industry collaboration committee.
The initiative aims to establish a working group, focused on bringing together the diverse range of Australian horticulture and wine industry stakeholders to shape the future of these sectors.
The committee would be voluntary with no fees or expenses covered, involving 24 members serving two-year terms to drive the development of assurance programs to support, promote and provide security for Australian horticulture and wine producers.
The Freshcare board is seeking expressions of interest from growers, supply chain representatives, peak industry bodies, retailers, government, Indigenous communities, sustainability and climate experts.
"The Freshcare Industry Collaboration Committee is an opportunity for the industry and supply chain to have meaningful input in our assurance standards," said Freshcare chair, Allan Dall.
Regional Australia Institute research shows one in five people, or 3.5 million, want to move from cities to the regions, but Australia has not prepared for that sort of growth.
This year's RAI National Summit on September 13 and 14 will focus on "Shifting our gaze".
The Canberra event wants to lead a conversation with the country's biggest names in thought-leadership, industry, investment and advocacy, to rebalance the nation.
A line up of nation-shaping speakers will address big national issues through a regional lens, looking at population movement and migration; inclusivity and diversity; energy transition and a reduced emissions future; skills for the future and a fluid job market; housing and health, and national productivity growth.
Australia has co-hosted an International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) workshop on pest risk mitigation of sea containers and their cargoes, bringing together global stakeholders in talks on managing biosecurity within the sea container pathway.
As concerns surrounding the global movement of hitchhiker pests via sea containers rise, Australia is spearheading efforts to manage biosecurity risks associated with containers transport.
"The IPPC workshop in Brisbane was a significant milestone in our efforts to find effective global solutions," said Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries first assistant secretary of biosecurity plant and science services, Monica Collins.
In recent years, Australia and other countries had witnessed a surge in the global movement of hitchhiker pests arriving here.
In collaboration with universities, research organisations, industry and international counterparts, the department was attempting to address the hitchhiker pest risk, including exploring technologies to enhance automatic detection and researching modifications to sea container design.
Gold Coast based indoor farming business, Stacked Farm, has had a $40 million funding injection from investors, led by the family which owned PFD Food Services before selling to Woolworths.
Stacked uses robotic technology to seed, grow and pack leafy vegetables and herbs in shelves under lights in a newly built 4000 square metre building at Arundel.
It recently moved from its original Burliegh Heads site and has another 7000 square metre vertical indoor farm planned for Melbourne, funded by the recent capital raising.
Tayside Investments, the Smith family's investment office, which sold PFD for more than $500m in 2020, has become one of Stack's biggest investors and is also represented on its board by former PFD managing director, Kerry Smith.
Stacked Farm, which claims to use significantly less water than conventional horticultural farms, and no pesticides or crop chemicals, developed its own seeding and harvesting systems so crops are not handled by humans at all.
The protected indoor environment also means production is not vulnerable to the weather extremes or natural disaster risks which disrupt conventional farm production.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.