Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 4 2023 - 2:30pm
Stacked Farm uses robots to grow and pack leafy vegetables under lights. File photo
Indoor vegie grower grows

Gold Coast-based indoor farming business, Stacked Farm, has had a $40 million funding injection from investors, led by the family which owned PFD Food Services before selling to Woolworths.

