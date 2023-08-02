Central Queensland breeder block Leila Park is up for grabs after the contract has crashed on the 744 hectare (1839 acre) freehold property located at Morinish, 55km north west of Rockhampton.
To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on September 5, the conveniently located property comprises of flat, fertile valley country that rises to undulating foothills that merge into mountain ridges.
In the past 18 months about a third of country has either been pulled and/or stick raked.
Some areas were seeded at the time with buffel, green panic, Rhodes, bisset bluegrass, silk sorghum, progardes, burgundy bean, butterfly pea and seca stylo.
In the unimproved areas there is a variety of native grasses and Indian couch present.
Timbers include ironbark and bloodwood.
The well fenced property have five paddocks, with four barbed wires on either timber, galvanised picket or steel picket. There are two sections of natural boundary
The recently constructed steel yards have a crush, five way pound draft, and a loading ramp. There is a section of laneway leading to the cattle yards.
Water is supplied from six dams and four bores, which have solar powered pumps and/or windmills. There are also two rainwater tanks connected to the shed. The average annual rainfall is about 700mm (27 inches).
Infrastructure includes a five bay 20x7m machinery shed, caravan, and an ablution block set up for weekend accommodation.
The property provides a stunning backdrop for a home.
Contact Netty Wendt, 0421 488 579, Ray White Rural, Gracemere.
