The farmer-owned sole supplier of cottonseed for planting in Australia has copped a firm rap over the knuckles from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission following concerns about its sales agreements with distributors.
The competition watchdog identified potentially anti-competitive terms in Cotton Seed Distributors' contracts, which for the past five years have enforced a seed treatment bias in the seed company's favour.
Following several months of inquiry, the ACCC has forced the seed breeder and wholesaler to rectify its agreements with agents so they can overtreat cottonseed for growers.
Since 2018 CSD's agency agreements have prohibited retailers from applying insecticide treatments to seed after it had been purchased from the wholesaler, or assisting growers to do so.
Officially that meant cotton growers who wished to use seed treated with cottonseed insecticide had little choice, but to use the CSD-approved insecticide already applied by CSD.
Alternatively, they were allowed overtreat cotton seed on farm with an additional insecticide of their choice.
The Wee Waa-based CSD supplies cottonseed with a mandatory fungicide treatment and optional insecticide treatments from CSD-approved suppliers to growers via a network of agents.
The ACCC believed this prohibition clause had the capacity to harm competition between CSD-approved suppliers and other suppliers of cottonseed insecticide.
CSD subsequently agreed its conduct may have raised concerns in relation to its compliance with Australia's competition laws, which ban anti-competitive agreements.
Company management has also agreed to implement a competition law compliance program for staff at the 55-year old business.
It will also continue to assess warranty claims by growers concerning seed that agents and growers have treated after buying it from CSD.
This process would establish whether there were any quality issues at the time the seed was supplied.
"The undertaking we've accepted ensures that agents and growers are free to deal with the insecticide supplier of their choice during the current growing season, and in future growing seasons," said ACCC deputy chairman Mick Keogh.
"Cotton is a major agricultural commodity and seed treatments are critical for growers to manage disease risks."
He said reduced competition in the seed treatment market could result in growers facing higher prices for and/or receiving lower performance from the insecticides they purchased.
It could also lead to reduced innovation in cotton seed insecticides over time, including to deal with new pests, which, in turn, could result in lower cotton yields.
Mr Keogh said the ACCC encouraged people in the cotton sector or elsewhere to report concerns they may have about anti-competitive behaviour."
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
