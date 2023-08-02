An influx of farm machinery implements came to Toowoomba recently for the 2023 KUHN Expo.
KUHN Australia hosted their expo on a local property at Toowoomba showcasing more than 50 of their farm machinery implements to dealers and customers from across Australia.
With more than 350 registered attendees across the two-day event, event organisers were thrilled with the attendance of the first KUHN expo to be staged in Queensland.
KUHN Australia managing director Bruno Fetiveau said bringing dealers and customers together every few years to network and showcase the vast range of machinery was the highlight of the organisation's calendar.
Expo attendees saw live demonstrations, machinery displays, product workshops and presentations on KUHN's cutting-edge hay and forage, tillage, spraying, spreading and feed mixing, led by product specialists.
Attendees were also invited to take part in the KUHN Expo silent auction of the demonstration machinery.
Twenty-two demonstration machines were available to purchase on the final day of the event, with a portion of proceeds donated to the mental health support organisation Are You Bogged Mate, led by Mary O'Brien.
In addition to the interactive daytime activities, dealers were also invited to an exclusive dealer dinner held on Wednesday evening at The Downs Club, Toowoomba, where dealers heard from Mr Fetiveau, Tractor & Machinery Association of Australia's Gary Northover and Are You Bogged Mate's Mary O'Brien.
Among an extensive selection of implements was KUHN's VBP 7190 round baler wrapper combo that was on display for the first time in Australia.
Also, on display for the first time were KUHN's new mower conditioners. The FC 13460 RA and FC 9330 RA mower conditioners have been designed to optimise output and quality with an integrated swath grouper.
KUHN Australia marketing manager Michael Murer said the live demonstrations were a unique opportunity for the crowd to see the machines in action in optimal working conditions.
"The demonstration of the VBP 7190 round baler wrapper combo was a crowd favourite, following its 2023 Machine of the Year win," he said.
KUHN also had global product experts and international KUHN factory experts from France and The Netherlands in attendance. These representatives provided exclusive industry insight to the dealers and customers on KUHN machines and the future of farm machinery.
This year's KUHN Expo was supported by industry partner TAMA Australia who provided the silotite film and twine for the hay and forage demonstrations.
Mr Fetiveau said that the 2023 KUHN Expo had been a tremendous success.
"As the world's largest farm implements manufacturer, the expo is an opportunity for us to share knowledge with dealers and customers," he said.
"We welcomed attendees from across Australia to learn about KUHN's innovative farm technology, and we're excited to see what the future has in store for the next expo".
