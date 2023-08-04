We're looking for solutions that could have the potential to improve milk production and quality and improve the health and welfare of cows.- Alecia Bellgrove
Humans could soon be drinking 'super milk' derived from less-windy cows, Victorian seaweed experts say.
The initial findings come from the Deakin Seaweed Research Group in Warrnambool which is testing the effect of feeding 56 dairy cows on a Port Campbell farm a mixed seaweed and biochar supplement, both together and separately.
The farm managers - AAC Investment Management - were keen to see how the trial could help them improve the sustainability of milk production and achieve their carbon neutral target.
The Heytesbury District Landcare Network also partnered with the Deakin team in-line with their regenerative farming and climate mitigation initiatives.
Research director Alecia Bellgrove said the 30-day trial had produced "significant" results.
"We're still trying to make complete sense of the results, but it's quite promising - I didn't expect to see such a big change in the gut microbiome of the cows in just 30 days," she said.
After a biochemical assessment and palatability trial of five Australian seaweed species and the biochar, a mixed seaweed supplement was created.
The cows were randomly allocated to four test groups including a control with just the base feed, the mixed seaweed supplement, biochar and the mixed seaweed supplement and biochar combined.
Dr Bellgrove said urine, milk and faecal samples were taken before and after the study, with results having the potential to improve sustainable farming practices across the region.
"We're looking for solutions that could have the potential to improve milk production and quality and improve the health and welfare of cows, which provides financial benefits to farmers while also potentially reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving soil carbon," she said.
"At the moment there's no financial benefit for farmers to reduce methane because there's no tax on carbon and no cost to producing methane. If farmers buy a seaweed supplement with the sole aim of reducing methane, that may be a great thing for the environment but it's a cost to the business.
"It's how much that cost is that determines whether it's realistic and viable. We're looking for a holistic solution.
"The volume, protein and fat content in milk is how farmers make money, while veterinary bills and days out of production are financial costs. We wanted to see if we could improve that, while also improving environmental sustainability at the farm scale. The fatty acid composition of seaweed is really beneficial for human and animal health, so if we can improve that profile you get a more nutritionally dense milk."
Dr Bellgrove explained seaweed was also rich in trace minerals which were deplete in terrestrial soils and land plants across Australia, causing both animals and humans to often be deficient in zinc, iodine, iron, selenium and magnesium.
She said she expected those minerals to be transferred to the milk.
She also explained by feeding cows seaweed, the gut biome could be changed.
"Some of the most interesting results we've seen initially are a very big shift in the microbiome metabolism," Dr Bellgrove said.
"That's in part one of the ways you can potentially improve animal health and production and reduce methane and nitrous oxide production. "It's showed a huge level of significance, so that's really encouraging."
Dr Bellgrove said seaweed could also play a role in reducing the chance of cows developing rumen acidosis, a metabolic bovine disease resulting in weight loss and drop in milk production.
"There's lots of lab analysis still to do, but we are encouraged by these preliminary results," she said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
