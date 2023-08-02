Valley Springs is a 21 hectare (52 acre) lifestyle property in the Linthorpe district with easy access to both Pittsworth and Toowoomba.
Located on Linthorpe Valley Road, the property features fertile Linthorpe Creek flats, which have chocolate to heavier black soils along Linthorpe Creek.
There is currently about 10ha farmed and planted to winter forage crops.
An ongoing management program has helped improve soil health and fertility, with outstanding results in the density and carrying capacity of the 10ha of kikuyu pastures.
There are three bores, including an irrigation bore, two 80,000 litre Rhino water tanks, and a double frontage to Linthorpe Creek.
Valley Springs also has a 16 megalitre water licence.
The well fenced property has four barbed wires on timber and steel posts.
Valley Springs also features an executive, air-conditioned four bedroom, two and a half bathroom modern colonial residence positioned on Linthorpe Creek.
The well appointed home with wrap around verandahs has an open plan kitchen/dining/lounge areas as well as a separate rumpus room.
The home is set in a well established, low maintenance garden with manicured lawns complete with irrigation system.
The inground swimming pool takes in the panoramic views.
Other improvements include a five bay Colorbond shed that includes an outdoor entertaining area, a 16x8m shed with three phase power and an attached high skillion, concrete wash bay, loading ramp, a 6.6kWA solar system, solar hot water system with electric booster, and chook house.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
