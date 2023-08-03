Farm Online
Home/News

China barley ban review decision to determine Australia relationship

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PM Anthony Albanese's trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping (pictured) will likely be on hold as long as the barley tariff remains in place. Picture via Shutterstock
PM Anthony Albanese's trip to China to meet President Xi Jinping (pictured) will likely be on hold as long as the barley tariff remains in place. Picture via Shutterstock

China's upcoming decision on its Australian barley ban is about more than just agricultural access, it's a geopolitical 'actions speak louder than words' moment that will determine the future relationship between the two nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.