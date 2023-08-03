China's upcoming decision on its Australian barley ban is about more than just agricultural access, it's a geopolitical 'actions speak louder than words' moment that will determine the future relationship between the two nations.
Australia agreed to paused its World Trade Organisation court case against the barley ban and in return, China committed to a three-month review of the tariff, with the possibility of a one-month extension.
China took the extension and the review's deadline is now August 11. A year of small, methodical steps to defrost the relationship hinge on the review's outcome. If the tariff remains in place, it would stall the thaw.
China does not need to ease the barley tariff for economic or domestic reasons. There is an ample supply of feed barley substitutes available globally, such as US and Brazilian corn.
Repairing the relationship with Australia would be the primary motivation for the Asian superpower to drop the tariff.
China has eased trade restrictions on coal, copper, timber and stone fruit. However, they were never officially banned, making it much easier for China to drop the sanctions without losing face.
Labor needs a grand, tangible and official gesture from China to prove it's genuinely attempting to rekindle relationships.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated he's open to visiting China to President Xi Jinping. However, the PM is unlikely to make the trip if the barley tariff remains in place.
Australia has declared it will continue its WTO court case against China if the tariff is not dropped, which would make for an awkward meeting between the two leaders.
There have been multiple meetings between Australian and Chinese ministers in the past 12 months and both sides have made the right noises, but until the trade sanctions are dropped they are merely platitudes.
The Australian wine industry is also hanging on the barley decision, which will provide a model to resolve the wine tariff dispute between the two countries, which is also currently with the WTO.
Trade Minister Don Farrell is optimistic. Australia has put a lot of effort into stabilising its relationship with China during the last 15 months, he says.
"I've had three or four meetings now with my Chinese equivalent, we've built up a good rapport, a good understanding, and a level of trust," Senator Farrell said.
"I'm hopeful that the goodwill we have shown by suspending our [barley] World Trade Organisation dispute, will result in a positive response from the Chinese."
Assistant Trade Minister Tim Ayres said there would be no further extensions to China's review, and Australia would push ahead with its WTO case should the tariff remain.
"I expect that this report will mean that China will remove the tariffs that have been placed on barley and also remove all other impediments to barley exporters to China," Senator Ayres said.
"These are impediments that should never have been put in place in the first place."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
