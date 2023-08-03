Negotiations are continuing on the heavily timbered 8486 hectare (20,968 acre) Bollon property Linnpark after it was passed on a vendor bid of $2.5 million on August 3.
There were six registered bidders for the online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
Situated 30km north east of Bollon and 110km west north west of St George, Linnpark is estimated to carry 350 breeders.
The property has predominantly red loamy soils with many stands of low and high mulga mixed with other scrub.
In addition to an excellent mulga fodder reserve, the main timber on Linnpark including box, ironbark, yellow jacket, pine, kurrajong and belah.
Pastures comprise of mostly native grasses such as neverfail, with buffel established in some areas.
Water is supplied by the flowing Weirbolla trust bore located on the neighbouring property Rutherglen.
The eight main paddocks are serviced by a central laneway system that leads to the cattle yards.
The 300 head capacity set of portable steel cattle yards are equipped with an RPM crush with scales, calf cradle, and a seven way drafting pound. There is water at the yards.
Described as being in good stock proof condition, the fences are mainly four barbed wires on steel pickets.
The laneway and waters are set up for trapping, to assist in the mustering of livestock.
Water is supplied under pressure to 26 concrete troughs and 10 tanks.
The average annual rainfall is 457mm (18 inches).
Meanwhile, the scheduled auction of the 25,650 hectare (63,381 acre) Bollon properties Weonia and Sunset Valley on August 4 has been cancelled after the aggregation was placed under offer.
