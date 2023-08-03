Farm Online
Bollon's 'drought secure' Linnpark remains on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 3 2023 - 3:00pm
The 'drought secure' 8486 hectare property Linnpark remains on the market after it was passed in at auction for $2.5 million. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the heavily timbered 8486 hectare (20,968 acre) Bollon property Linnpark after it was passed on a vendor bid of $2.5 million on August 3.

