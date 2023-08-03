Too often people buy their dream hobby farm in the country only to find they are not allowed to build a home on it.
Agents are up front in their pre-sale warnings about small bush blocks as lifestyle opportunities - local council approval will be needed first.
One way to take local planning schemes out of the equation is to offer a lifestyle block for sale with the home site already approved.
This block near Euroa in the North-East even has the home site prepared for building.
The Sheans Creek address offers the spectacular views of the Strathbogie Ranges the lifestylers clamour for, with their home site perched on an elevated platform to take advantage of the mountain scenery.
Located 10 minutes from Euroa, the Sheans Creek property takes in 43 hectares (106 acres).
Agents from Elders Real Estate say the block boasts "one of the most breathtaking views in the region".
The chosen home site already has well made access roads to it.
"Wake up to majestic sunrises that paint the sky in hues of gold, and unwind with mesmerizing sunsets that cast a warm glow over the land," agents say.
The remote block already has a large lockable shed with solar power.
The vendors have also built a sleep-out retreat on the block as temporary lodgings.
Agents say the pre-approval means the new owners can "design a residence that truly complements the natural beauty of the landscape".
For more information contact Brendan Allen from Elders on 0499 229007.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
