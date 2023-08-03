Farm Online
IPF's new owner secondary priority to fert industry reform for growers

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
August 4 2023 - 6:00am
Who owns the nation's largest fertiliser business, IPF, is less important than reliable supply according to grain grower groups. Photo by Gregor Heard.
GRAIN growers have said they are not fussed by whether an international business buys Australia's largest fertiliser operation Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF), with the priority a move towards structural reform within the fertiliser sector that leads to more local manufacturing and more transparent pricing.

