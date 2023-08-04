Farm Online
Investors with less reliance on debt are gaining the upper hand over farmers with bigger sales

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
August 4 2023 - 1:00pm
AN international clothing manufacturer paid about $120 million for Gundaline, in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area of NSW earlier in the year.
Big investors are gaining the upper hand in the bidding war with farm neighbours for the bigger sales of farm land.

