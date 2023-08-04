Big investors are gaining the upper hand in the bidding war with farm neighbours for the bigger sales of farm land.
"The period of market exuberance we have experienced in recent years was never going to last forever so there should be no surprise to anyone that there has been a change," said veteran property agent Col Medway.
The record farm prices seen across Australia in the past few years has come off the boil, but only slightly, according to many agencies.
Spring land sales will test that belief.
With more than 30 years of experience in farm sales, LAWD senior director Col Medway said he had seen a strong shift in the market back to the aggregation of premium assets by institutional investors to create efficient, high-performing farmland portfolios.
"When this market really started to progress quickly in previous years and transactions were occurring rapidly, we saw situations where aggregations that had been put together by institutions were taken apart by local producers," Mr Medway said.
"What I now see is the aggregation of properties starting to occur again, funded by institutional money, with less reliance on debt.
"Family enterprises will still be in the market, but they won't be as active."
LAWD's experts predicted back in February the days of family farmers squeezing out corporate buyers for available farmland might be coming to an end.
Cheap finance and high commodity prices couple with a run of good seasons has seen family farmers paying never seen before prices .
Mr Medway said he believed the farm property market has returned "to what may be considered 'normal' buyer interest for particular bands of assets".
"While for top-tier properties I think it will be the case of the larger the deal the easier it will be to sell."
Mr Medway said despite the changing market he expected good levels of stock to be offered for sale.
"Maybe there were a number of vendors who were potentially thinking about selling but put this off because prices were going higher and higher each year, however it has probably come to the point now where the decision to sell may be crystallised because they feel the market is not going to rise again quickly in the near future," he said.
"I think whether you are in a roaring bull market or a roaring bear market, it will always go a bit too far either way and then there needs to be a period of consolidation where that just rolls off the top or bounces off the bottom and finds an equilibrium, and we're at the commencement of one of those periods."
LAWD has registered more than $300 million in sales across seven rural property transactions, the single largest of which was $85 million, with each asset competed for by multiple parties and sold at record levels.
Fellow LAWD director Danny Thomas said there were naysayers in the market claiming things have turned, "but I think the market is stratifying".
"There are now groups of properties in the greater than $30 million range, that had been in the farmer-to-farmer transaction space, that are now in a much tougher market than they were in the past two years when 10 groups would have clambered to buy them," Mr Thomas said.
"This was when debt was cheaper and commodity prices were high, but both of those things have flipped 180 degrees virtually overnight.
"Debt particularly became much more expensive, much more quickly, than anyone anticipated and there has not been a lot of runway for people to adjust to that."
Mr Thomas said some buyer confidence "had also been eroded" by delivery delays with plant and equipment along with forecasts of a possible El Nino.
"However, above $30 million, and depending on geographic location and commodity, the market remains red hot, propelled by pent-up demand from institutional investors who could not compete with the locals for the past couple of years, as well as new money chasing natural capital solutions such as carbon, biodiversity and nature repair," he said.
"Then of course there are the 'old world investors' that are simply looking to put money into Australia because they can buy scale and it is a doorstep to Asia - all of those traditional motivations.
"If someone is coming here with US dollars at the moment, they are coming in at 65 to 70 cents which gives them a massive discount and 10 or 15 cents of insulation, even if the acquisition is not a roaring success, which is appealing for investors who want an entry into the country.
"We have a significant number of properties in the market now and I would say near all of those will be sold and near all of those will be sold at current market levels. I am not seeing any of those go backwards."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.