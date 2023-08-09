Farm Online
Federal Government's connectivity program offering substantial rebates

August 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Farmers will be able to receive significant rebates to help them with agtech adoption. Picture supplied.
Rebates of up to $30,000 will be available for farmer to adopt a wide range of technologies, as part of the Federal Government's new $30 million On Farm Connectivity Program (OFCP).

