Rebates of up to $30,000 will be available for farmer to adopt a wide range of technologies, as part of the Federal Government's new $30 million On Farm Connectivity Program (OFCP).
Public consultation is now open on the draft program guidelines for the program, which was funded in the October 2022 Budget.
The $30 million program will enable primary producers to extend connectivity to boost productivity, improve health and safety and support sustainable resource management.
Rebates of up to $30,000 will be available for items such as external antennas, boosters and repeaters to extend coverage, and a range of devices to optimise and automate such as soil moisture probes, plant growth monitors, valve and irrigation controllers, and livestock monitoring systems.
Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said the Federal Government was committed to ensuring primary producers had the support that they needed to access cutting-edge connected technology to boost productivity and global competitiveness.
"The new On Farm Connectivity Program will help give primary producers the tools they need, and it's fantastic to receive so much interest and engagement from the connected machinery sector," she said.
"I encourage interested parties to have their say to ensure the OFCP helps improve digital connectivity and encourages the uptake of new and advanced agricultural technologies."
Feedback on the guidelines will ensure the program is fit-for-purpose for Australia's agriculture, forestry, and fisheries industries.
The consultation follows an earlier initial canvassing of industry interest in supplying connected machinery and connectivity equipment for primary producers, which resulted in more than 80 applications from suppliers to participate.
The OFCP forms part of the Federal Government's $1.1 billion Better Connectivity Plan, which is helping improve mobile and broadband connectivity in communities across the country.
Interested parties are encouraged to have their say on the draft guidelines before they are finalised and Round 1 opens for applications.
Consultation on the program guidelines is open until August 23 at 5pm AEDT.
To view the draft guidelines or to make a submission, visit www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.