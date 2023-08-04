The architect behind the metric designed to take into account the different warming impact of methane has urged Australian beef leaders to step up in the fight to improve reporting of the role livestock plays in climate change.
Oxford University physicist Myles Allen developed the global warming potential star, or GWP*, as a way to account for the different behaviour of methane in the atmosphere, compared to other greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide.
Professor Allen gave a presentation in Canberra as a guest of Cattle Australia in July.
He said other farmers unions around the world had been calling for the adoption of GWP* and Australia could make a positive impact on international negotiations by coming forward to push for the reporting of warming impact along with conventional carbon footprint.
His presentation made the case that the current measurement system was asking more of methane producers than fossil fuel emitters.
But the new metric was certainly not about letting producers off the hook.
"Methane is a very important greenhouse gas but you can put a spin on its importance," he said.
Some claim, for example, that reducing methane is the single most important strategy we have for meeting the goal of limiting the earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
"They forget to say 'apart from stopping fossil fuels from causing global warming'," Prof Allen said.
There was a widespread misunderstanding of the influence of methane on global climate change, he said.
And much of that was summed up in the notion of carbon dioxide equivalent, which tends to pretend methane is a type of carbon dioxide.
"Nevertheless, methane is a contributor and we need farmers' help to both reduce methane and increase carbon storage on land," Prof Allen said.
"Do not, in any way, take away the message 'relax, there's nothing to see here.'
"But if we were to refocus climate policy on warming outcomes rather than emissions inputs, it would be easier to engage farmers."
Aligning incentives on global temperature could make it easier to include agriculture in climate policy, would be fairer on livestock farmers and result in faster reductions in the current rate of warming, he argued.
Prof Allen said the science of methane-induced warming was not new. It had been well established for over a decade.
The three main greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane - behave in different ways.
The first two accumulate in the atmosphere; the more of it that is produced, the warmer it gets.
Yet methane's contribution to the rate of warming is coming down, even though global methane emissions are rising.
Methane has a short lifespan in the atmosphere. It is a natural gas which oxidises and so has a lifetime of around ten years. CO2's lifetime is tens of thousands of years.
Methane and carbon dioxide are not equivalent in terms of their impacts on global temperatures.
Prof Allen said the numbers were not controversial. There was universal scientific agreement.
Expressing methane emissions as a carbon dioxide equivalent using the current methodology overstates the effect of constant methane emissions on global surface temperature by a factor of three to four, while understating the effect of any new methane emission source by a factor of four to five over 20 years.
He did say, however, there had been a tendency for farming industries to stop reading at the comma.
The equations are complex but in nutshell, gently declining methane emissions, at around 3 per cent per decade, have the same impact on global temperature as net zero carbon dioxide emissions.
That means temperatures are not pushed up but nor are they falling.
"Of course, more can be done. If you decrease methane emissions by more than that 3pc, you are having the same impact on global temperatures as actively removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere," Prof Allen said.
"If we can reduce methane emissions from the livestock sector we are doing the same favour to the world as planting trees to take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere."
Cattle Australia chief executive officer Luke Bowen said Professor Allen had clearly demonstrated why there was a need to look at methane emissions more closely.
Clearly they were dynamic and shouldn't be measured the same way as CO2, he said.
"Several significant factors are ignored when our emissions are measured this way," Mr Bowen said.
"Short-lived gasses, such as methane, do not have a warming legacy, whereas CO2 lasts thousands of years.
"When we cut methane emissions, we reverse our warming impact, something that does not apply to CO2."
Mr Bowen said policy settings must be based on the best available science, so efforts to reduce global warming have the most impact.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
