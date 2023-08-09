Turning operations made easier for print

Precision agriculture technology specialist, Ag Leader, has introduced a new 'hands free' turning option to its guidance and steering systems.
The TurnPath system provides fully automatic, precise and repeatable end-of-row turning from either straight or curved guidance patterns.
Passes be easily skipped if desired.
Ag Leader sales manager - Asia Pacific Douglas Amos said the new function optimised turning accuracy and efficiency.
"Every farmer in Australia can relate to the frustration of turning machinery and large implements around at headlands," he said.
"You have to disengage the autosteer system, take back the steering wheel, shut down and disengage the implement, make the turn, line up the next pass and then re-engage the implement.
"You just about need two sets of hands to manage everything.
"TurnPath makes turning completely hands-free, so the operator can focus on other tasks."
Mr Amos said the technology had been successfully tested on more than 60 different machines across four continents.
"Ag Leader's goal has always been to make farming easier and TurnPath is a good example of that," he said.
"It's easy to set up, it's easy to use, it performs consistently and it works seamlessly across your entire fleet."
TurnPath will be available as a one-time unlock option through the InCommand display from November 2023 onwards.
To take advantage of TurnPath, the machine must be equipped with a SteerCommand Z2 or SteadySteer system in combination with an InCommand 1200, InCommand 800 and InCommand 800 Guidance Only display.
Any correction source can be used, although the best results are achieved with TerraStar-C Pro or RTK.
Ag Leader is offering up to $6000 trade in on legacy equipment for SteerCommand packages, including an InCommand 1200 display and your choice of TerraStar-C Pro or RTK guidance signal, purchased before September 30, 2023.
"SteerCommand Z2 is a completely integrated guidance system that utilises CAN, integrated steering or external hydraulic valves, while SteadySteer is an assisted system that mounts to your steering wheel," Mr Amos said.
"InCommand 1200 is all-in-one, isobus-compatible display that controls a range of precision planting, spraying, harvesting and decision support systems.
"This high definition, low-glare 30 cm touchscreen display has built-in lightbar guidance, four camera inputs and split-screen capability.
"It has wireless connectivity that allows you to sync and share guidance lines, coverage maps, live statistics, yield information and satellite imagery with other connected machines and remote devices."
