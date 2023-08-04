Farm Online
Home/Cropping
Breaking

China barley breakthrough as tariffs lifted after three years

Jamieson Murphy
Gregor Heard
By Jamieson Murphy, and Gregor Heard
Updated August 4 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian barley producers will once again have access to the Chinese market. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Australian barley producers will once again have access to the Chinese market. Photo by Gregor Heard.

After a three year hiatus, Australian barley producers will again have access to the Chinese market after Chinese officials agreed to drop 80pc tariffs on Australian barley imposed in May 2020 for alleged dumping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.