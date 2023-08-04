The competition regulator has defended its decision block the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's $5 billion takeover bid for Suncorp's banking arm, saying the move would have "cemented" market dominance of the big four banks.
In particular, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has highlighted the potential cost to farmers, most notably in Queensland, if the merger went ahead.
"Agribusiness banking services in Queensland are already concentrated," said ACCC deputy chairman, Mick Keogh.
"Removing Suncorp Bank's independent presence will likely lead to worse offerings being made to Queensland farmers."
The ACCC also believed the supply of small to medium enterprise banking services in Queensland was already concentrated and an ANZ takeover would significantly increase its market share, also potentially substantially lessening competition in that business category.
The ACCC also said it was not satisfied the transaction would not lessen competition in the supply of home loans in Queensland.
Mr Keogh said second tier banks such as Suncorp Bank were important competitors against the big four banking institutions, particularly because barriers to entry into the banking sector, at scale, were very high.
The two financial players, which announced their banking business merger plans at the end of last year, intend to appeal the ACCC decision.
Suncorp chairwoman, Christine McLoughlin, said the Queensland institution embarked on the deal because it thought it was in the best interests of customers, shareholders, employees and the Australian economy.
Suncorp Group chief executive officer, Steve Johnston, said if the deal was not struck the public would not reap gains of a significant jobs and investment package which ANZ and Suncorp had offered the Queensland government in exchange for its approval.
However, Mr Keogh said Australia's four banking majors had dominated the lending market "for some considerable time" and the competition regulator considered this transaction was likely to "reinforce or almost cement that continuing dominance".
"That therefore meant we would have four majors very similar in many respects and more likely to be engaged in live and let live competition rather than the fierce competition that would benefit consumers," he said.
"Competition being lessened in these markets will lead to customers getting a worse deal."
Mr Keogh defended the length of time it took for the regulator to make its decision after two delays.
"In this particular situation there was quite considerable volumes of information," he said.
Mr Keogh said Suncorp Bank was a vigorous banking competitor in many local areas of Queensland, competing strongly and directly against ANZ in places such as Ayr, Cairns, Townsville and Mackay in the north, Emerald and Rockhampton in Central Queensland and Roma, Dalby, Toowoomba and Goondiwindi further south.
"We found agribusiness banking to have a strong local focus, with bankers typically visiting farmers and developing a detailed understanding of their requirements," he said.
"Agribusiness customers valued specialised banking services with local knowledge and industry expertise.
"The ACCC is not satisfied there would not be a likely substantial lessening of agribusiness banking competition."
Mr Keogh also highlighted how a lessening of competition in the home loan market would have a major flow-on impacts to all Australians with a mortgage.
"More than a third of Australian households have a mortgage, with loans totalling around two trillion dollars, illustrating how critical it is that competition in this market is not substantially lessened," he said.
The ACCC thought it more likely there would be co-ordination between the four majors in the supply of home loans if Suncorp Bank became part of ANZ.
However, Mr Keogh said the competition watchdog may be supportive of Suncorp Bank merging or being acquired by another second-tier bank, specifically Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.
"While we are not saying such a merger between Suncorp Bank and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank will definitely occur if the ANZ deal does not proceed, we consider it is sufficiently likely that it is necessary to consider this scenario as part of the ACCC's assessment," he said
"Suncorp Group's own documents show that these were options that it considered as alternatives to the proposed sale of its banking arm to ANZ."
ANZ CEO, Shane Elliott, disagreed with the ACCC's decision and was "naturally disappointed".
"We believe the acquisition will improve competition, which will benefit Australian consumers, particularly in Queensland."
Suncorp's Ms McLoughlin said the company also believed the deal wouldn't hurt competition and the group had seen nothing to change its mind during the 12-month review.
"Together with ANZ, we will make our case to the tribunal, which is led by a justice of the Federal Court of Australia," she said.
"The tribunal will look at all of the evidence with fresh eyes before forming its own view."
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank applauded the ACCC's decision as a good outcome for competition, customers and the community.
"We note that in making its decision the ACCC said that non-major banks are both an important source of competitive pressure and a competitive threat to major banks, the bank's management said in a statement.
"Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is proud to be an independent regional bank," it said.
"We remain focused on our strategy and our purpose of feeding into the prosperity of our customers and their communities, not off them."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government respected the independence of the ACCC and declined to comment.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
