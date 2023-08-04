Farm Online
Dairy Australia AGM to be held at Moama on November 28, 2023

August 5 2023 - 9:00am
The candidates recommended for election to the Dairy Australia board are (clockwise from top left) Karen Moroney, Paul Bennett, Paul Roderick and Paul van Heerwaarden. File pictures
Dairy Australia is taking its annual general meeting back to a regional location.

