Dairy Australia is taking its annual general meeting back to a regional location.
It has announced this year's event will be held as part of a farmer forum at Moama, NSW, on November 28.
It will also be online.
A farmer questioned DA at last year's AGM as to why it had not returned to holding the AGM in regional areas, after the successful 2019 AGM was held at Lardner Park in Gippsland.
DA's managing director Dr David Nation responded at the time that the Lardner meeting had been excellent and other similar options would be considered in the future.
The format of the AGM would continue to evolve, he said.
DA said this year's forum and AGM would be interactive, providing the opportunity for farmers to engage over lunch and dinner and to hear from other farmers and industry leaders on feedbase and climate.
DA has also announced the four candidates recommended by the board selection committee for vacancies on the board.
There are four vacancies - two for directors with milk producer skills, one for a director with agribusiness, innovation and adoption skills and one for a director with dairy supply chain and product promotion skills.
The terms of three directors - Roseanne Healy, Tania Luckin and Paul Roderick - expire at the AGM.
Mr Roderick will stand for re-election, while Ms Luckin and Ms Healy will retire from the board.
In addition, the term of Paul van Heerwaarden who was appointed to fill a casual vacancy in December 2022 also expires at the AGM.
Mr van Heerwaarden is standing for election.
Mr Roderick (director with milk producer skills) and Mr van Heerwaarden (director with dairy supply chain and product promotion skills) are two of the recommended candidates.
The other two are Paul Bennett for the director with agribusiness, innovation and adoption skills vacancy and Karen Moroney for the other director with milk producer skills vacancy.
Mr Bennett is from Tasmania and is chair of family-owned and award-winning Ashgrove Cheese.
He was previously the chair of DairyTas, is a dairy and beef farmer and is involved in many community and youth organisations.
Ms Moroney is a farmer from Eskdale in north-east Victoria and is a former chair of Murray Dairy.
She is also a director of AgBiz Assist, a rural financial counselling service and president of the Mitta Valley Landcare Group.
Mr Roderick, who was appointed in November 2020, has operated his family dairy farm at Harrisville, south-east Queensland for the past 30 years.
He was previously chair of Subtropical Dairy and had a role in setting up the Young Dairy Network in Queensland.
Mr Heerwaarden's family farming background led him to a career path in agribusiness including six years as CEO of Bega Cheese Ltd.
He has served on a number of company and joint venture boards including for several years as a member director of Dairy Innovation Australia Ltd.
Dairy Australia members will vote for directors at the AGM or in advance by proxy.
To be successfully elected to the vacant director roles, each nominee will require a majority of the votes cast.
All levy payers are eligible to become members of Dairy Australia and vote at general meetings.
A hotline (1800 004 377) and email address (membership@dairyaustralia.com.au) have been set up for levy payers to become a member or check their details are correct.
