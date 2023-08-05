Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Briar Henderson wouldn't let injury get in the way of returning to industry she loves

QM
By Quinton McCallum
August 5 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researching, designing and making her own prosthetic fingers helped Briar Henderson, pictured with employer Perrin Hicks, get back to work at the Mount Compass, SA, dairy quickly after an on-farm accident in December. Picture by Quinton McCallum
Researching, designing and making her own prosthetic fingers helped Briar Henderson, pictured with employer Perrin Hicks, get back to work at the Mount Compass, SA, dairy quickly after an on-farm accident in December. Picture by Quinton McCallum

Losing two fingers in a farm accident was a tough ordeal for dairy worker Briar Henderson, but she was never going to let it get in the way of returning to the industry she loves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.