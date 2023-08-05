Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Peter Whynn Jones stole dairy cows worth more than half a million dollars

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
August 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court heard that electronic devices in the ears of the cattle established that they were the property of others. Picture file.
The court heard that electronic devices in the ears of the cattle established that they were the property of others. Picture file.

A 51-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Launceston, Tas, to stealing dairy cows worth more than half a million dollars between 2018 and 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.