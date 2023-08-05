A 51-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court at Launceston, Tas, to stealing dairy cows worth more than half a million dollars between 2018 and 2020.
Peter Whynn Jones of Cluan near Westbury in northern Tasmania pleaded guilty to stealing the cows from a company named Moo and You Finance Pty Ltd.
Justice Robert Pearce accepted his guilty plea through defence counsel Grant Tucker on Monday.
The court heard that electronic devices in the ears of the cattle established that they were the property of others.
He was bailed to appear at a sentencing hearing on August 11.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
