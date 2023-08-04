The news China will drop its 80.5 percent tariffs on Australian barley is a huge win for the Albanese government in its bid to highlight its agricultural credentials.
Facing criticism on fronts such as sheep live export and perceptions of interference in the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority from those in the ag sector, the government's ability to unlock a billion dollar buyer of Australian barley is a major coup.
There has been a definite softening in Chinese government attitudes towards Australia since the election of the ALP government, however up until today there has not been a flagship issue the government could point to as a clear win.
The Chinese decision to drop its tariffs, effective immediately, is a huge boost for the government and a blow to the opposition.
Even with an energetic and efficient trade minister in Simon Birmingham, the Coalition government was unable to broker an end to the crippling sanctions because of a series of perceived snubs towards China, not least from former Prime Minister Scott Morrison whose public commentary on Chinese relations indicated he felt the domestic wins of tapping into anti-Chinese sentiment outweighed attracting the ire of Beijing.
The current government will be thrilled to have a concrete win to point to after painstakingly working to repair damaged relations with the Asian giant.
While there had been reports of a slow thawing in Beijing the Coalition had been quick to point out no major issues had been resolved.
Now, with the barley issue sorted other agricultural industries, in particular the wine sector, are eagerly hoping for a domino effect.
The ALP is not traditionally regarded as the farmers' friend and there is a lot of water to flow under the bridge regarding contentious matters such as live exports, but the agricultural sector has generally reported they have found agriculture minister Murray Watt genuinely engaged.
Together with trade minister Don Farrell, who has won respect for standing firm on key concerns in negotiations over a potential trade agreement with the European Union the government has put some runs on the board with its agricultural constituents.
The next step will be to see how quickly Australian barley exporters return to the Chinese market.
With premiums over current markets estimated at $30/t by those at last week's Australian Grains Industry Conference there is no doubt marketers will be keen to try their luck, but as an industry there will also be the acknowledgement China has demonstrated itself to be fickle and that it is not wise to place all eggs in the Chinese market, no matter how lucrative it can be.
For now, however, it is all about celebrating the end to the three year tariffs and looking to the future.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
