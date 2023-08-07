Wheat is challenging beef as Australia's top agricultural product.
Farm property analysts say booming grain prices are helping drive record house price rises in many wheat farming regions.
"This strong performance in wheat had a strong flow on impact to farming communities and farm values," Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.
Ms Conisbee said farm land values across Australia have almost doubled on the back of stellar agricultural production in the past three years.
"Unfortunately the outlook is more uncertain."
The rise of interest rates, the softening of some commodity prices such as beef and the fears of a looming El Nino have stifled the record run.
Ms Conisbee said Australia had never seen such good farming conditions as 2022.
"While particularly good Australian weather conditions were the major driver, so too were poorer conditions elsewhere around the world," she said.
"We were producing a lot, while others were producing far less. As we came out of the pandemic, people began spending more. The Ukraine conflict further complicated wheat markets."
She said Australia's two main agricultural products are wheat and beef which accounted for a third of all production by value last year.
"Wool, historically important for Australia, now doesn't even make it into the top 10 commodities by value."
Wool has been overtaken by nursery cut flowers and turf with $3.4 billion of production in 2022, compared with $3.2 billion for wool, she said.
The top performer for growth in 2022 was wheat.
The total value of wheat production increased by $3.3 billion in 2022, hitting an all time high of $13.1 billion.
Beef production in 2022 was recorded by ABARES at $14.1 billion.
Canola and cotton lint also saw large increases, more than doubling.
Ms Conisbee said while last year was a record year, this year is set to be far less stellar.
ABARES has forecast the value of agricultural production will fall by 14 per cent.
Drier conditions across Australia are the main driver, however better production overseas is expected to impact values.
"There are also geopolitical issues at play that could make things more positive or negative," Ms Conisbee said.
"Although wheat production is set to fall in Australia as weather conditions deteriorate, wheat prices are expected to rise."
The Ukrainian conflict continues to place the safe passage of wheat from that country at risk, driving prices even higher.
Rice prices are also expected to rise rapidly with the Indian government last week banning all exports of non-basmati rice to deal with domestic shortages.
"While wheat and rice prices are likely to increase, the same is not the case for beef," Ms Conisbee said.
"While it is now our highest value commodity item, cattle prices have halved from where they were in February 2022.
"Meat and Livestock Australia forecast that prices will continue to fall marginally over the rest of the year.
"More positively for the total value of beef, the national herd continues to grow and is set to be at its highest level in more than a decade."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.