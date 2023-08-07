Later start to thunderstorm season likely

There continues to be little change in the Pacific Ocean sea surface temperature patterns with a classic El Nino tongue of warm water extending from the eastern equatorial Pacific, into the central Pacific Ocean and recently there has been some further strengthening of this pattern.
Something that goes against this pattern is the persistent warm water across the western Pacific Ocean. This may explain why the atmosphere has not quite synced in with the ocean temperatures yet and has resulted in the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's reticence to say we are in an El Nino.
The impacts of the developing El Nino will likely become more apparent over the coming months. August and September are traditionally the two driest months of the year for much of central to northern NSW. By October, moisture traditionally begins to make a return but in El Nino years this is often delayed. As such a later start to the traditional thunderstorm season is likely and this will provide a window of increased fire risks as conditions begin to warm up in October. These fire threats are likely to be more prevalent across northern NSW initially before gradually extending southwards during late spring and early summer.
The Indian Ocean, however, continues to create a few issues, appearing reluctant to move into a positive Indian Ocean Dipole despite being forecast for several months now. Nonetheless, there is a fair amount of cool water off the northwest coast of Western Australia and overall, this should contribute to below average moisture inputs for northwest cloud bands, meaning a lower chance of them occurring and the ones that do occur should be weaker and less significant in the coming months.
Based on this, there is fairly good confidence of below average rainfall being the most likely outlook during the remainder of the year. In addition, there is a strong chance of above to well above average maximum temperatures occurring during September and October in particular but remaining a feature for the remainder of the year. This will increase the chance of bushfires although it will not be as bad as 2019 which had other features including a strong positive IOD and unusually prolonged negative Southern Annular mode phase.
This year, it is also likely that the storm season will likely be a little later than usual and mainly on the coast and ranges in NSW and south east Queensland. While the frequency of storms may be a little below average, the storms that do occur are more likely to be severe.
For southern NSW and Victoria, the long-range outlook is likely to be more so for a drier summer but not as significantly below average for rainfall compared to central and northern NSW.
