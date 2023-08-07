Later start to thunderstorm season likely

The impacts of the developing El Nino will likely become more apparent over the coming months. August and September are traditionally the two driest months of the year for much of central to northern NSW. By October, moisture traditionally begins to make a return but in El Nino years this is often delayed. As such a later start to the traditional thunderstorm season is likely and this will provide a window of increased fire risks as conditions begin to warm up in October. These fire threats are likely to be more prevalent across northern NSW initially before gradually extending southwards during late spring and early summer.