Future Young Leaders program nominations open for 2023

Updated August 7 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
The 2019 future leaders. Photo supplied.
The search for the next generation of future young leaders in agrifood is underway, with applications now open for the evokeAG Future Young Leaders program.

