The search for the next generation of future young leaders in agrifood is underway, with applications now open for the evokeAG Future Young Leaders program.
The program offers five emerging leaders the opportunity to showcase their ideas, innovation, or research to an international audience on in February next year in Perth.
In its fourth year, the program was designed to build the capabilities of emerging leaders from across Oceania and Asia.
AgriFutures general manager Global Innovation Networks' Harriet Mellish said the program recognised the contributions of young industry leaders in our food, fibre and fuel production systems, and provides them with the support systems, networks, and connections to thrive in their careers.
"The future young leaders program is a unique experience where we provide the opportunity to connect bright minds with industry experts and peers, to nurture innovation and share their ideas and research on an international platform," Ms Mellish said.
"The program is searching for participants who are passionate about agriculture and want to be part of the driving force behind ensuring Australia is a leader in accessing and adopting innovation."
Ms Mellish encouraged applications from people of all backgrounds, locations across Australia, regardless of whether they have roots in regional Australia or a background in agriculture.
"If you are between the ages of 18 and 30 and you have a valuable innovative idea, innovation or research related to the agrifood tech sector, we encourage you to apply," she said.
"By extending our invitation to apply to those who may not have considered applying we open new channels of possibility and collaboration for Australia's agrifood innovation."
Rayali Banerjee was part of the program in 2019 and said it was "transformative".
"Being a part of the future young leaders program gave me a global platform and empowered me to share my ideas, by addressing and educating a room of 1000 people," Ms Banerjee said.
"Through the program I was able to drive a pipeline of diverse talent into the ag sector by working directly with university networks to engage students from varying educational backgrounds.
"Over the course of my career, I have continued to advocate for and embed diversity and inclusivity across various industries."
Recipients will get the opportunity to work with an industry professional to refine their presentation skills, confidence.
Following the Perth conference, participants will work with a mentor to collaborate on the development of a strategic plan around key goals, coupled with a final focused placement, learning, and/or development opportunity.
Applications opened on August 7, 2023 and will close on September 4.
For more information visit here.
