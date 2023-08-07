Farm Online
Home/Beef

Live-ex buying 'business as usual' as all wait on LSD tests

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file image of Australian cattle being loaded in Darwin for shipment overseas. Picture by Jess Wright.
A file image of Australian cattle being loaded in Darwin for shipment overseas. Picture by Jess Wright.

Live exporters are still actively taking delivery of cattle and preparing shipments as the wait continues for lumpy skin disease tests from four yards suspended from supplying Indonesia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.