If enthusiasm is anything to go by, Leonie Nichol is certain to become a name synonymous with the Droughtmaster breed for many years to come.
At 24 years of age, Leonie has her own stud, Cambroon Park, which she established at the ripe old age of 15, and now boasts 15 registered Droughtmaster females and a "small herd of steers" to her name.
With her family originating from the Cambroon district, south of Kenilworth, in the early 1900's, Leonie said they were famous as banana growers supplying the war effort, and she thought this piece of history was fitting to name her stud after.
More recently, she is thrilled to have been selected as a member of the 2024 Beef Australia Stud Cattle Championship Committee, and is very humbled by the announcement.
It is a real feather in Leonie's cap to be selected on such a prestigious committee responsible for the conduct of the Stud Cattle Championships at Rockhampton next May - one of Australia's premier stud cattle awards.
"It is very exciting and there are some big plans in the pipeline for next year, which I can't elaborate on at the moment," Leonie said.
Losing her close friend, Clevelen Camirelli, in a car accident, at just 17, Leonie believes it was he who first inspired her love of Droughtmaster cattle.
"In 2014, I got the opportunity to go up north to help a friend of my dad's who had miniature cattle but I didn't have a particular interest in them, and I ended up helping Clevelen show cattle from his Richmond View Droughtmaster stud at Mackay," Leonie said.
"Clevelen had two big bulls which we led out at the Finch Hatton show: it was just the greatest experience," she said.
"I went up for the show circuit of Finch Hatton, Proserpine, Mackay and Townsville, and really loved the Droughties.
"When I got home I forged dad's signature on my stud registration papers and was determined to start my own stud.
"I also helped another lady who lived down the road because it was fun and I wanted the experience: she ended up giving me two commercial Droughtmaster heifers.
"Unfortunately, I only had them for seven months and had to sell them due to the drought."
Leonie also got the opportunity to show cattle for Charm Ryrie's Pittsworth-based Wirrigai Droughtmaster stud, at the Brisbane Royal Show (Ekka) in 2014.
"When I was at the Ekka, I got someone to hand in my registration papers, and then I got a bill in the mail, and I had to tell mum and dad what I'd done: they weren't real impressed with me at the time," she chuckled.
"That same year at the Ekka, I won the State finals for Junior Judging and received a big $400 as prizemoney. I walked up to Charm and said can we talk about a heifer.
"She was very kind to let me pay the first $400 off my heifer and let me pay it off weekly."
However, Leonie said her passion for Droughtmasters subsequently saw her have to work six nights a week at a Chinese takeaway for a miserly $11.50 per hour to realise her dream of owning her first foundation female, Wirrigai Arpege.
"It took me a while but Charm was amazing, and let me pay what I could when I could," she said.
"It was then in 2015 that Clevelen passed away, and it was not the best time in my life.
"I said to mum and dad I don't care about school, I just want to show cows."
So that's what she did.
Following her passion, Leonie travelled the show circuit, exhibiting her cow, Arpege and a bull from AAKKA Droughtmaster stud at Mt Kilcoy.
She competed at everything from local shows to Beef Australia, taking a small team to both 2018 and 2021 national events.
"I was really stoked as I placed 4th in the Dam's Progeny class at Beef in 2021, with an animal out of my first registered Cambroon Park female," she said.
Growing up with her parents' Libby and George working on a dairy farm at Maleny, Leonie said she couldn't have got to where she is today, without their "massive" support.
"We had dairy cattle as well as beef cattle, and I used to hand raise dairy calves at home before I got into showing," Leonie said.
"At one stage mum and dad took me to eight shows in seven weeks, but I did finish school," she said.
Fast forward to 2023, and Leonie currently lives and works at Margaret Wilson's Truvalle Droughtmaster stud, Cherry Creek, outside Blackbutt, in the South Burnett, and she can't speak more highly of Mrs Wilson.
"I have been living here since I left school and Margaret has been a wonderful support and mentor to me. There is not a thing I don't owe to her," Leonie said.
"When I was 17 and fresh out of high school I was looking for a job and looking for an opportunity: Margaret had one available for me, and I've been here ever since," she said.
"I was also lucky enough that AAKKA stud let me use their bull and I gradually built up my herd.
"After a few years of adulting, I have been able to also buy in a couple of heifers and am starting to get there."
While still interested in showing, today Leonie is more focused on the commercial relevance of the Droughtmaster.
Running her small herd alongside the Truvalle herd, she listed the easy calving, easy doing nature of the Droughtmaster as their most important traits.
"There is nothing that the Droughtmasters can't cope with or deal with," Leonie said.
"I muster the cows on Margaret's place with a quad and a whip, and there's never been any issues," she said.
Leonie has also entrenched herself in the local agricultural show movement, volunteering as chief steward of the stud cattle sections at both the Nanango and Kingaroy shows since 2018.
Her current project is the launch of her stud stock photography business, All Stock Promotions, which she started in August last year.
"I do mostly sale photos, of mainly Droughtmasters, which is pretty cool," Leonie said.
