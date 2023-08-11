Farm Online
Home/Beef

You won't find many people as passionate about Droughtmasters as Charlie Clemson.

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Clemson, Marobee Station, Condobolin, NSW, has begun a 'breed back' program setting his sights on a purebred Droughtmaster herd. Picture supplied
Charlie Clemson, Marobee Station, Condobolin, NSW, has begun a 'breed back' program setting his sights on a purebred Droughtmaster herd. Picture supplied

You won't find many people as passionate about Droughtmasters as Charlie Clemson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.