You won't find many people as passionate about Droughtmasters as Charlie Clemson.
He and wife, Louise, began their love affair with the breed when they purchased Marobee Station at Condobolin in 2017, and with it the established Marobee Droughtmaster herd.
Having previously run an Angus herd, rangeland goats and a cropping enterprise at their two properties, Wongajong and Rosemorder, totalling 1610 hectares in the Ardlethan district, the Clemson's have become Droughtmaster devotees, and are in the process of a 'breed back' program.
Mr Clemson said they purchased the 10,550ha Marobee Station as a breeding block, and have set their sights on a purebred Droughtmaster herd in the future.
Their three sons, Tom, who is currently working on Marobee; Will, who is studying Animal Science at the University of New England; and Sam, who is working on his uncle's farm nearby, all have plans to play a part in the family business.
Under their 'breed back' plan, the Clemson's are aiming for a self-replacing purebred Droughtmaster herd and terminal herd producing high quality weaners and yearlings.
"Droughtmasters have proven to be easy care, drought resilient, have excellent fertility, and an extremely good temperament," Mr Clemson said.
"We have summer dominant perennials and their ability to manage natural pasture and convert into a saleable beast is another feature we are attracted to," he said.
Currently running between 600-700 head of a mix of pure bred Droughtmaster and crossbred Santa Gertrudis/Droughtmaster breeders, the Clemson's sourced their first Droughtmaster bulls from Heitiki Droughtmaster Stud at Delungra.
"Being our closest breeder, Tim and John Lloyd have been breeding Droughtmasters for many years, and their knowledge about the breed was exceptional," he said.
"When looking for a bull we go for - stumps and rumps, structural soundness, good feet, good temperament, nice hooded eyes, generally polled, and high sperm morphology. They also need to have the ability to walk out a long distance and do their job.
"The bulls we selected were perfect for our herd and enabled us to start our own commercial bull breeding program.
"We introduced these bulls to Telemon Droughtmaster heifers we purchased, originally, from Dunluce Station, at Hughenden in Queensland."
The Clemson's have also bought Santa Gertrudis bulls from their neighbours at Rockingham Santas, Tara Station, Condobolin.
"We have now bred our second lot of bull yearlings. Last season we joined our first yearling heifers to our commercial Marobee Droughtmaster bulls with a 90 per cent joining success rate, and we were extremely pleased with the results," Mr Clemson said.
He said they joined in mid-September and calving began in July each year.
"All calves are weaned through the yards at Marobee then to our farm at Ardlethan and remain 100pc grass fed. Weaning is generally in line with our harvest and summer cropping program and seasons, and calves are weaned onto good feed in Nov/Dec/Jan," he said.
"Depending on the quality and season we have found the Droughtmaster breed enables us to wean early if necessary.
"A lot of our heifers are 50pc Droughtmaster and 50pc Santa Gertrudis. Our first and second year calvers will now be joined to our Marobee Droughtmaster commercial bulls, maintaining the heifer progeny.
"Third calvers and onwards will be joined to terminal sires (Santa/Euro and British bred bulls)."
Mr Clemson said they sold predominantly through southern markets, moving their sale cattle from Condobolin to Ardlethan for a minimum of 30 days on good feed grass before selling them through the Wagga Saleyards, which is only 80 kilometres from their farm gate.
"When we first started selling Droughtmasters we had to ask the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre to add Droughtmaster to their list of breeds, as there is not that many this far south, but they are very well received by the buyers at Wagga."
That is evident by the results as recent as July 10, when the Clemson's topped the Wagga sale for steers (350-500kg) with their 410kg Droughtmaster cross steers selling for $1624.
Ag Features and Special Publications
