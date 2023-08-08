Farm Online
Home/Beef

Feed supplements for profit, not for the fun of it

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supplementary feeding can be a powerful investment, when everything is done right, says consultant David McLean. Picture via Shutterstock.
Supplementary feeding can be a powerful investment, when everything is done right, says consultant David McLean. Picture via Shutterstock.

With the inclination to supplementary feed livestock kicking in as the season turns dryer, consultants have urged producers to be strategic, do their research and crunch the numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.