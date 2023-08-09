Well watered Queensland Central Highlands breeder property Green Valley is on the market for the first time in four generations of the Hoy family.
Located at Bogantungan, about 100km west of Emerald, the 3249 hectare (8029 acre) property comprises of both freehold and leasehold land with a good mix of native and improved pastures.
The undulating grazing country comprises of fertile box flats that rise to semi-open ironbark ridges and some areas of timbered range country.
There is a good coverage of buffel grass, black speargrass, blue grasses, seca and other native species.
The property consists of 417ha (1031 acres) of freehold , 2390ha (5906 acres) of leasehold and 441ha (1089 acres) of permit to occupy land.
Green Valley is fenced into seven main paddocks and five holding paddocks and is serviced by laneways and coolers.
The very well watered property has multiple dams, bores, seasonal creeks and a large lagoon.
There are poly tanks and concrete troughs and each paddock has at least one dam with the four bores providing back-up.
The average annual rainfall is 660mm (26 inches).
Green Valley features a frontage to the Capricorn Highway frontage and has quality infrastructure and improvements including a new four bedroom homestead, two sheds and two cottages.
An Isuzu body truck with a stock crate, an old tipper truck, a Massey Ferguson tractor, and a Kabota 4WD tractor with bucket are being offered with the property.
The buyer of the property will also have the option to purchase a herd of quality EU accredited Brangus breeders.
Green Valley will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Emerald on October 6.
Contact Brock Palmer, 0458 800 047, Ray White Rural, Emerald.
