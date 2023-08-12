Farm Online
Barley prices spike after China tariff news

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
August 12 2023 - 10:00am
Barley leads demand for all grains
Australian barley prices reacted in earnest to the news China will remove the import tariff it had imposed on Australian barley.

