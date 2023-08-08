Farm Online
John Deere air cart aids farm expansion in NSW

August 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Fourth generation farmer Jamie Wright says his John Deere C650 Tow-Behind Air Cart proves its worth by reducing time spent sowing. Picture supplied
Fourth generation farmer Jamie Wright says his John Deere C650 Tow-Behind Air Cart proves its worth by reducing time spent sowing. Picture supplied
The John Deere C650 Tow-Behind Air Cart equipped with ActiveCal. Picture supplied
The John Deere C650 Tow-Behind Air Cart equipped with ActiveCal. Picture supplied

Increased capacity and high flotation tyres have made the John Deere C650 an ideal air cart for NSW farmer Jamie Wright, who has expanded his operations.

