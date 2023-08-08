Lachlan Valley property Old Warroo Homestead offers touch of bushranger history.
Located 42km from Forbes and featuring the a 2km frontage to the Lachlan River, the 95.5 hectare (236 acres) freehold property is being offered by the Matthews family.
Kate Kelly, a member of the Kelly gang and sister to Ned Kelly, worked on the original Warroo Station as well as on the nearby property Cadow.
There is also a story that Ben Hall's gang made have held out at Warroo.
Adding to the intrigue is the suggestion of a mystery cellar to be found on the property. The cellar is understood to be shown on hand drawn plans that show the current homestead and two separate buildings.
The standout feature of the property is the magnificent renovated brick homestead that was constructed in the 1870s.
The home is set in an extensive hectare of garden with lawns and large ornamental trees.
The air-conditioned homestead has seven bedrooms with marble fireplaces, new carpets and three bathrooms. There is also a stunning ballroom with a bay window, high ceilings and a leadlight ceiling antrum.
The large country kitchen incorporates modern conveniences including gas AGA stove and granite bench tops.
The country on Old Warroo Homestead consists of fertile alluvial self-mulching clay loam soils that are typical to the Lachlan Valley.
The 90 per cent arable country split into four paddocks is described as being suitable for pasture, seed, lucerne, grapes, and both beef dairy cattle.
There is an established vineyard covering about 1ha.
Much of Old Warroo Homestead has been developed for irrigation.
The property has an unequipped bore and there is a 94 megalitre of groundwater entitlement available to purchase separately.
Other improvements include steel cattle yards with a loading ramp, crush and calf cradle, two stand shearing shed and workshop area and steel sheep yards, a hay shed, and a 10 tonne capacity silo.
Old Warroo Homestead is being sold through an expressions of interest process with price guides of $2.2-$2.3m as a whole, $1.2-$1.3m for the homestead and 14.5ha (36 acres) of land, or $900,000-$1m for 81ha (200 acres) the land.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on September 7.
Contact Paddy Ward, 0456 953 364, Ray White Rural, Condobolin.
