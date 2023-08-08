Farm Online
Forbes property Old Warroo offers touch of bushranger history

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 9 2023, first published August 8 2023
The 95.5 hectare Forbes property Old Warroo Homestead offers a touch of bushranger history. Picture supplied
Lachlan Valley property Old Warroo Homestead offers touch of bushranger history.

