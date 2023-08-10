Seeing Droughties grazing on green hills brings a smile to Andrew Donaldson's face.
The best part is locals feel the same way - and they can't get enough of the Droughtmaster beef on their dinner plates.
Mr Donaldson, with the help of his family, runs Ocean View Beef in the Samford Valley, and Droughtmaster genetics play a massive role in their beautiful beef.
Based at their property Samford Creek Station east of the Dividing Range, the family also agists their predominantly Droughtmaster herd on six other properties through the Dayboro valley, Ocean View, Mount Mee and Woodford.
The range of properties means they can rotationally graze the cattle on the best feed.
Their herd is a mix of Droughtmaster and Brangus, but they use Droughtmaster bulls and keep their best heifers.
"The Droughtmaster infusion in the herd is becoming greater," he said.
Mr Donaldson is aiming to eventually have a pure Droughtmaster herd.
He has also run his own Droughtmaster stud, Goondabard, for the past eight years.
"We haven't really been selling any stud cattle because we've been retaining them, but the aim is in the future we will have a big enough stud herd that we will have enough surplus studstock to sell," he said.
Droughtmasters have brought many benefits to his herd.
"We have low birthweight, so they are good for our maiden heifers," he said. "That was the main factor. They have tiny calves, and after a couple of days they just hit their straps and off they go. They have good tick resistance. We get a lot of buffalo fly here on the coast, and they are pretty good with that. They have good temperament and low maintenance."
He said the bulls were also easier to run.
"The Droughtie bulls don't seem to wander. As long as they've got cows to work, they are happy to stay in their paddock, which has been a big plus, especially on agistment," he said.
Mr Donaldson said the reason they began Ocean View Beef a decade ago was the low saleyard prices at the time.
"We saw other people were doing it and decided to give it a crack. We realised there was a demand there."
Their home property is near rural residential areas.
"People really seemed to embrace the local food trend," he said.
"We find having social media showing life on the farm and the ups and downs, people have a connection to the farm and the farmer. They feel like they know where the food is coming from.
"People often say they love to know where their meat comes from. They like knowing that the cows are happy and they have had a good life."
Their Droughtmaster cattle are grassfed and grass finished, and every six to eight weeks they aim to process up to four animals.
"I need that regular supply of carcases coming out of the paddock, and the Droughties give me that when the feed is right," he said.
Samford is the base for breeders, and the bulls run with the cows year-round.
The Donaldsons wean their calves three or four times a year. Once the calves are weaned, they are grown out in the various agistment paddocks.
"When the grower cattle are looking finished, I just mention it on my social media page, I book a day in with the butcher, and then we take orders."
They have a target weight of 200 kilograms dressed, which the weaners hit at about 20 months old, depending on the season.
"We're looking at five to 10 millimetres of fat at milk or two-tooth at that weight," he said. "We just find with the Droughties, if you've got the feed, it's easy to produce that consistently," he said.
Mr Donaldson takes the cattle to the abattoir to be processed. The butcher collects them, and the carcases are hung for seven to 10 days.
The butcher cuts them up and packages them, and Mr Donaldson delivers the meat directly to the customers.
They also make sausages and mince packs, which are popular with families.
"Customers have said to us 'these are the best sausages I've ever tasted'," he said. "They just keep coming back.
"They like the way the mince holds together and the colour of the meat. They say it is easy to cook.
"I would eventually like to have a storefront on the farm or a vehicle that we take to markets. We could have a sausage sizzle and people could try it, and then buy some. We are always looking for diversification."
For Mr Donaldson, it is very rewarding.
"I like the fact I get to put my product on their table," he said.
"It gives you that sense of achievement - all that effort in producing an animal to go onto someone's plate. It's worthwhile when you get the feedback that they liked it."
"It's a lot of work, but it is off-set by the fact you are out in that lifestyle. Looking at the cattle on the grass and hills in the late afternoon, and you think 'this is all very worthwhile'.
