Farm Online
Home/News
Opinion

The Voice - a step backwards for true reconciliation

By Tom Marland
August 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crossbench members of parliament meeting with the voice to parliament referendum working group. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Crossbench members of parliament meeting with the voice to parliament referendum working group. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

In a few months' time, Australia will vote in a referendum to amend the Federal Constitution to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.