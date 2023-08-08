In a few months' time, Australia will vote in a referendum to amend the Federal Constitution to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
The campaign for both the Yes and No vote have only just started and already we are seeing our communities being divided.
The details of the Voice are still uncertain and the Australian public have limited information as to what the Voice will do, who will be on it, how they will be elected, how much will it cost and what actual benefit will it deliver to at risk indigenous communities that cannot be delivered through existing systems.
Rather than being upfront with the Australian community, Anthony Albanese has instead created a vacuum of information about the Voice - relying more on motherhood statements than actual facts.
He has now created a "crash or crash through" strategy that no matter who wins - there will be irreparable division and damage caused to our communities.
It looks likely the vote will come down to a 50 / 50 split which means that half the population will be left disappointed no matter the result. The sad fact is - it did not need to be this way.
The original proposal for indigenous recognition under the Federal Constitution included two parts:
The first question would have received an overwhelming large majority support - similar to the 1967 referendum which enshrined indigenous rights under the Constitution.
The second question might have won - but if it lost - there was still a fallback position.
There is also the ability for the Federal Parliament to pass legislation for the Voice tomorrow without having to change the Constitution. A smart play would be to establish the Voice in Federal Parliament - iron out the process and systems and if appropriate - run a campaign based on demonstrated success to amend the Constitution.
But Mr Albanese and the "Yes" supporters have decided to fuse the two questions together. This means that the only way that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders can be recognised under the proposed changes to the Constitution is through the Voice. Yet the details on the Voice are so scarce - even Anthony Albanese doesn't know how it will work.
Instead, he has asked Australian's to simply "trust him" with the most significant change to our Constitution and democracy since Federation and use at risk indigenous communities as political footballs.
One of the justifications for the Voice is that that current system is not working. This is despite the fact that we now have 11 indigenous representatives in our Federal Parliament and dozens in our State legislatures - who have been democratically elected by the people of Australia to advocate for indigenous issues.
Everyone would like to see our at risk and marginalized indigenous communities be given the same opportunity that the rest of Australia does. But this does not justify amending our Constitution for ever to divide the Australian population by race on an unknown, undefined and untested "Voice".
If those advocating for the "Voice" have all the good ideas - why don't they implement them now?
The reality is the "Voice", for many of its advocates, is not about reconciliation or helping disadvantaged communities - it's about retribution. Just ask Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe.
It's about current Australians paying for the sins of our past.
It's the first step in the "Uluru Statement of the Heart" which requires a truth telling process or Makarrata - which literally means a spear penetrating the thigh of a person who has done wrong.
And then comes Treaty.
Advocates for the Voice will argue that those that do not support the change to our Constitution are running a "fear campaign", are racist and don't support reconciliation.
But true "Reconciliation" is about people coming together and sharing this land - not dividing us by the colour of our skin or the place that we were born.
It's about working together to find solutions - not providing a small class of people a say over the larger majority.
It's about finding understanding - not implementing a system of segregation and entrenching the myth that indigenous people will never be good enough to stand on their own two feet.
We have a lot of work to do in this country if we really want to find true reconciliation - but it won't be achieved by tearing ourselves apart but by finding common ground where we can become one - Australia.
- Tom Marland is an agribusiness lawyer based in Bundaberg, Queensland.
