Australia's government and diplomatic corp will require a steady hand to negotiate an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape according to an experienced former diplomat.
Dennis Richardson has had a distinguished career in diplomacy and politics, including stints as the director general of ASIO, the ambassador to the United States, the secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the secretary of the Department of Defence.
Speaking at the Australian Grains Industry Conference he said there were delicate matters to address with world superpowers such as the US and China.
"What we have seen with the US is their actions within the World Trade Organisation are contrary to our Australian interests, which has not been very well covered by our media," he said.
Mr Richardson said with Donald Trump, a protectionist, still dominating the Republican Party and the Democrats never a particularly free trade focused party it appeared likely the protectionist sentiment within US politics was set to continue in the short-term.
"Trump's America First slogan is basically a slogan for protectionism and we have seen a change in the Republican party from being a strongly business focused organisation to one with a white, blue collar focus."
He said the Albanese government would have to continue to put time into its relationship with China.
"I think this government has handled things with China very well so far, we don'thave a defence minister talking every second week about a war with China, so that is a good start, that served no national interest."
He said trade with China would inevitably be complex.
"China will always reserve the right to take action on trade grounds."
"It essentially dominates the trading world, and the way they can punish countries is through trade, in the same way that the US controls many financial mechanisms."
He said there had been promise in unwinding of Chinese sanctions,but added Anthony Albanese could not expect all trade barriers to be lifted before his scheduled visit later this year.
Mr Richardson said the recent strengthening of the AUKUS (Australia United Kingdom United States) security agreement was likely to raise tensions with China but added he thought it was a good initiative to push towards greater regional balance and stability.
"There will inevitably be tensions, but ultimately it leaves the region more stable."
The other thorny geopolitical issue confronting world leaders is slightly further afield from Australian shores.
"Fundamentally Russia does not believe Ukraine should exist," Mr Richardson said.
"Vladimir Putin may have given his hopes of fully incorporating it but he wants to keep what he has got so far and will use any tactics necessary to achieve that."
He said the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was making food security a bigger issue globally.
"World leaders have seen just how easily supply chains can be disrupted."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
