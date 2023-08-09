China lifts ban on two of Australia's largest grain exporters

China has lifted its ban on two of Australia's largest grain exporters.
Despite the Asian superpower removing its tariff on Australian barley, CBH Grain and Emerald Grain Australia remained on the Chinese government list of banned exporters.
But just five days later, the ban was overturned following a written request from the Albanese government.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the announcement gave him great pleasure and was another positive step towards the stabilisation of the nation's relationship with China.
"There are good days and bad days in Australian agriculture, and today is a good day," Senator Watt said.
"The reinstatement of these two exporters is the result of ongoing technical discussions between our two countries."
The two companies were officially banned by the Chinese customs department in late 2020 for what were alleged breaches of quarantine requirements.
The announcement was welcomed by both companies, who will lose almost no momentum as they rejoin the 126 other Australian exporters registered to supply barley to China.
The focus for Chinese market in the short-term is expected to be for malt barley, which was traditionally Australia's major barley export to China before feed demand started growing in the years immediately preceding the 2020 tariffs.
With ample feed grain supplies expected in competing nations such as the US it is expected the Chinese will be keener on malt barley, where they have historically preferred Australian product.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
