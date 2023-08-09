Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

CBH Grain and Emerald Grain Australia China ban lifted

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
China lifts ban on two of Australia's largest grain exporters
China lifts ban on two of Australia's largest grain exporters

China has lifted its ban on two of Australia's largest grain exporters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.