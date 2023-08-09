A volatile environment that has seen input costs eat into farmers' profits mean maximising every dollar spent has never been more crucial.
Precision agriculture and how it has helped farmers with their profit margins is the focus on the second part of the AgTech Revolution.
The 10-part series is a deep dive into the massive revolution agriculture is undergoing due to technological advances.
ACM Agri is partnering with Lightbridge Productions as their official media partner for the first release of the AgTech Revolution.
The first episode looked at digital ag and the second episode is titled 'The Precision Farmer'.
One of the interviewees outlines how agriculture is becoming increasingly expensive to do, looking at costs of $450 a hectare for one single commodity input, but by using technology farmers can save a lot of money.
Another interviewee said how the margins were so tight in ag some years, only the best farmers survive.
The episode looks at how farmers are being extremely focused about where they put their resources on the back of these high costs.
It also explores how precision farming is helping farmers reduce waste, enhance yields, increase profits and maintain the quality of the environment.
It puts a spotlight on GeoSelect, HARDI's cutting edge innovative technology for precision agriculture.
GeoSelect provides selective spraying, with minimal on-boom hardware. It optimises boom ride, weed targeting, chemical preparation and sprayer speed. The technology is helping farmers save time, chemical and running costs. at speeds up to 30km/h and with a 99.7 per cent accuracy rate.
Speaking about how he uses the GeoSelect technology on farm is sixth generation farmer Paul Jarrett, from Maitland on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.
New episodes are being released every fortnight. Topics of upcoming episodes include the Internet of Things, smart machines, big data and farm management, artificial intelligence in agriculture, environment monitoring, livestock solutions, on farm connectivity and the farm of the future.
