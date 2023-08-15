Innovative US cattle business taking beef to the next level

An innovative US cattle business is taking beef production to the next level using an ultrasound to assess key carcase traits of its cattle prior to slaughter to help ensure meat eating expectations are being met.
Located in south western Montana, 5L Red Angus is a family run enterprise headquartered in the heart of the spectacular Ruby Valley, run by Larry and Lisa Mehlhoff and their five adult children and partners.
The vertically integrated business has developed Ruby Valley Meats, in addition to running about a 2000 head cow herd on more than 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of private and leased land.
The boutique retail meat business, which promotes 'From our pasture, to your plate', operates from a shopfront in the nearby small town of Sheridan and has developed a significant delivery-to-door business based on an impressive website.
Daughter Larinda Aborn said the ultrasound was used on all of the cattle selected for the popular meat brand prior to the animals being sent to slaughter.
"We're effectively taking a picture of the steaks from the outside of the steer so we have a much better idea of what we can expect," Larinda said.
"This tells us how much marbling there is and gives us a good guide to how the steer will grade as well as the size of the ribeye, the amount of back fat and a tenderness score.
"The ultrasound it gives us a chance to cull anything that doesn't meet our high standards well before slaughter.
"It's all about ensuring we are delivering quality, consistent meat."
The business was one of the highlights of the recent Alltech Lienert Australia beef study tour led by ruminant nutritionist Toby Doak, which visited livestock businesses in Montana, South Dakota and Iowa.
All of the Ruby Valley product is dry aged for two to three weeks with the aim of adding extra flavour and increasing tenderness.
The cattle marketed under the Ruby Valley brand are mainly red Angus with some Charolais crosses, which are presented as natural, grown with no added hormones and antibiotic free.
The cattle are either grown out on pasture and finished on grain for 100-120 days, or 100 per cent grassfed.
"Our 100pc grassfed beef is summered on grass and during the winter when there is no fresh grass we feed hay that we grow on our ranch," Larinda said.
Larinda said beef consumers also were increasingly wanting to know more about how animals used for food production were raised.
"We can provide a very positive story to reassure our customers that their meat is coming from livestock that is sustainably raised to high quality standards throughout the entire process."
The business also sells some 500 bulls annually, making 5L the largest red Angus stud in North America.
Daughter Larinda Aborn said in addition to desirable carcase traits, feed efficiency was also a particular focus for the business.
"If we can breed animals that produce more kilograms of beef for less feed then that is very important for our customers," Larinda said.
"We strive to raise cattle with great carcase traits throughout our cow herd."
Other breeding objectives include hoof strength, udder confirmation and a selection system known as 'WideBody', which is a subjective measurement of each animal's overall dimensions.
About 80pc of the 5L bulls are sold with a WideBody score of 7 or better.
There is also significant emphasis placed on fertility with every cow required to produce a weaner each year under North America's tough seasonal conditions that can include severe drought as well as regular snow and freezing conditions.
Helping to drive the performance of the breeding herd is a 1000 head feedlot, which is used to measure progeny performance to assess major breeding objectives.
Larinda said heifers selected for breeding entered the feedlot at eight months of age.
They were fed a combination of oaten, barley and pea silage with minerals for a two week induction session followed by a 30 day assessment period.
Feed is delivered through 24 GrowSafe feeders that measure the individual daily intakes of each animal.
Only one animal can enter the cleverly designed units at a time. RFID tags enable each animal's intake to be accurately measured and total feed consumption at the end of trial period.
In addition, the pens contain three water troughs equipped with scales to record daily, individual liveweight gains.
The resulting data is used to rank feed efficiencies and to enable the best performing animals to be identified.
Descending from a long line of farmers and ranchers, the Mehlhoff clan began raising red Angus cattle in North Dakota in the late 1970s.
