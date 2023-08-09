Farm Online
Home/Beef

Malaysia pauses Aussie live cattle export

By Maeve Bannister
Updated August 10 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian authorities maintain that local cattle are lumpy skin disease-free. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Australian authorities maintain that local cattle are lumpy skin disease-free. (Grenville Turner/AAP PHOTOS)

Malaysia has become the second country to suspend live cattle exports from Australia due to fears of a lumpy skin disease outbreak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.