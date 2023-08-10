National tractor sales continued to fall in July, with one state experiencing a drop of more than 50 per cent on the same time as last year.
All states and territories, as well as all categories of tractors, experienced a drop in July sales.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said the significant fall in tractor sales recorded across the nation last month was evidence that some sales were brought forward in June to take advantage of the Federal Government's Temporary Full Expensing Program.
"Normally a quiet month, there were only around 750 tractors delivered in July, which was around 250 units or 36 per cent fewer than the same month last year," he said.
"This now means that the year-to-date figure is 18pc behind the same period last year."
Mr Northover said the machinery sales industry was experiencing 'some significant headwinds'.
"Machinery prices are high and look to be remaining so, recent interest rate rises are impacting the cost of finance and the expectations of a drier summer have caused some farmers to reconsider their machinery purchases," he said.
"Despite this, we remain optimistic that we will see more of a "soft" landing as conditions continue to normalise after what has been an amazing two-year period."
Tasmania experienced the biggest drop compared to the same month last year, down 58pc, and had a 25pc drop year-to-date (YTD).
Western Australia also had a significant drop compared to the same month in 2022, down 49pc and 18pc behind YTD.
Looking at the other states:
Looking at the machine categories, TMA figures show that the small under 40hp (30kw) was most likely to be affected by interest rates and was down by 45pc for the month and 20pc down YTD.
The other categories were:
Despite slowing tractor sales, purchases of combine harvesters continue to gather pace with more than 350 units delivered so far this year.
"This puts us well ahead of the same time last year, up 75pc in fact and expectations are for an outstanding year ahead," Mr Northover said.
Baler sales had a small rise and are 12pc ahead on a YTD basis.
Sales of out-front mowers had a strong month, up 45pc on the same time last year.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
