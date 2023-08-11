Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Increasing interest from south-west Victorian farmers who see value in legalising virtual fencing

JG
By Jessica Greenan
August 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy Australia principal scientist John Penry, from Camperdown, Vic, says the technology is making waves in the farming community.
Dairy Australia principal scientist John Penry, from Camperdown, Vic, says the technology is making waves in the farming community.

A push to legalise the use of virtual fencing is growing with some south-west Victorian farmers showing increasing interest in the technology.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.