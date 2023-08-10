Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

AuctionsPlus picks finance and operations chief as new CEO

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyn Snyman takes over as AuctionsPlus chief executive officer on August 14. Photo supplied.
Wyn Snyman takes over as AuctionsPlus chief executive officer on August 14. Photo supplied.

AuctionsPlus' South African-born chief financial and operations officer, Wyn Snyman, will take the helm as chief executive officer at the big online farm sector marketing platform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.