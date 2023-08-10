Friday will be the final curtain call for the Phil and Michele show when the current Reserve Bank of Australia governor and his deputy front up for their biannual grilling by the House of Representatives Economics Committee.
It will be Philip Lowe's last turn in the role before he hands over to Ms Bullock next month.
The hearing comes at what appears a pivotal moment in the central bank's current crusade to drag inflation down.
After 12 interest rate hikes in little more than a year, the RBA has for the past two months been content to hold steady and see what effect its handiwork is having.
The answer, according to the economic data, is quite a lot.
Even with splurges on events like the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Barbenheimer cinema blockbuster, household spending has turned decidedly anaemic.
Many households, Dr Lowe acknowledged last week, are "experiencing a painful squeeze on their finances".
This is as the central bank has intended.
Inflation soared last year as demand outstripped supply, initially because of stressed and broken international supply chains; more recently because labour shortages have helped constrain the ability of domestic services to meet demand.
Throw in reduced competition, which has enabled key industries to hold up profit margins.
The central bank's goal has been to rein in demand sufficiently to bring inflation down.
That seems to be working. Headline inflation slowed to 6 per cent in the June quarter and more timely indicators suggest it has come down even more since.
Dr Lowe's greatest gift to his successor may be that most of the unpleasant work to lower inflation will have been done by the time she assumes the top job.
If the current rates pause is extended and is followed by rate cuts some time next year, some may be tempted to attribute the monetary policy shift to the change of RBA leadership.
That would be mistaken.
For one, Ms Bullock is a member of the RBA board that delivered the succession of rate hikes.
Second, there is nothing in her public utterances to suggest that she is any less focused than Dr Lowe on bringing inflation down.
"Price stability", she said in a speech in June, "is a prerequisite for a strong economy. If high inflation were to become entrenched in people's expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later, involving even higher interest rates".
These are not the words of someone any less hawkish on soaring price pressures than the current RBA governor.
When it comes to fighting inflation, Ms Bullock sounds very much on the same page as her soon-to-be predecessor.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
