Sheep producer Scott Brown is always pushing for improvements

By Rebecca Nadge
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
Scott Brown, Trunkey Creek, and Archie. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
The motto of 'more testing than guessing' has paid off for Trunkey Creek, NSW, sheep producer Scott Brown, who has adopted new genetics and a range of processes to improve his flock and overall operation.

