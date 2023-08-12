Farm Online
Victorian farmer alliance plan to rally on parliament steps

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Farmers, along with retail and tourism business owners from right across western Victoria have announced a rally against 500kV transmission lines planned for their region.

