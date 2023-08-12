Farm Online
Home/News

Developing an agricultural career with opportunities

MW
By Mel Williams
August 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Esperance-born Tia Kuss has spent time at Rabobank's Moree, New South Wales, office and is currently working out of its Dubbo, NSW, branch for the company's country banking division.
Esperance-born Tia Kuss has spent time at Rabobank's Moree, New South Wales, office and is currently working out of its Dubbo, NSW, branch for the company's country banking division.

Tia Kuss has kickstarted her career in agriculture with the ideal job that is taking her around the country to develop skills and knowledge that one day might prove invaluable if she returns to the family farm in Esperance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.